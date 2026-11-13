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Properties of the week: fabulous French châteaux

Featuring homes in Occitanie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Occitanie, Olmet-etVillecun, Lodève
(Image credit: Leggett / Hamptons)

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Château de la Rivière, Chareil-Cintrat

Auvergne-Rh&amp;ocirc;ne-Alpes, Ch&amp;acirc;teau de la Rivi&amp;egrave;re, Chareil-Cintrat

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

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