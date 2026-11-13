Properties of the week: fabulous French châteaux

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: Château de la Rivière, Chareil-Cintrat

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

This fairy-tale château, set in approx. 3 acres, is currently one of the region’s best-known wedding venues. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 5-bed self-contained gîte, tennis court, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking, sold fully furnished and equipped. €1.28 million; Prestige Property.

Pays de la Loire: Château de Raguin, Chazé-sur-Argos

(Image credit: Leggett / Hamptons)

Magnificent 15th century Renaissance château with glorious period interiors (right) set in more than 80 acres. 13 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, guest house, lake, garden, parking. The furniture and decorative items are also available by separate negotiation. €2.9 million; Leggett/Hamptons.

Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Hagetmau, Gascony

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

A charming 17th century château in a tranquil rural setting of approx. 8 acres. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained gîte, swimming pool, garden, parking. €895,000; Prestige Property.

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Occitanie: Château de Lestar, Cordes-sur-Ciel

(Image credit: Millenium Immobilier)

An exceptional château built in 1777, and nestled in an enviable setting of approx. 42 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds. With panoramic views over the medieval hilltop village of Cordes-surCiel, officially recognised as one of the most beautiful villages in France. 9 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, swimming pool, garden, outbuildings, parking. €1.6 million; Millenium Immobilier.

Centre-Val de Loire: Pouligny-Saint-Pierre, Le Blanc

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

A handsome château, set in approx. 3 acres, overlooking the Creuse river. 7 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. €526,600; Prestige Property.

Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Château de Puymoger, Brantôme

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

An enchanting 17th century château with fine corbelled corner turrets. 9 beds, 9 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, parking. €1.8 million; Prestige Property.

Occitanie: Olmet-et-Villecun, Lodève

(Image credit: Leggett / Hamptons)

Fine 17th century château with views of Haut-Languedoc Nature Park. 10 beds, 8 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, guest house, swimming pool, garden, parking. €1.5 million; Leggett/Hamptons.