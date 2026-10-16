Properties of the week: cosy country cottages

Featuring homes in Oxfordshire, Norfolk and Devon

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Devon, Rose Cottage, Babbacombe
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Oxfordshire: Church Cottage, Turville

Oxfordshire, Church Cottage, Turville

(Image credit: Robinson Sherston)

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