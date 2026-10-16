Properties of the week: cosy country cottages

Oxfordshire: Church Cottage, Turville

(Image credit: Robinson Sherston)

Characterful 17th century Grade II cottage that featured in The Vicar of Dibley. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden, parking. £375,000; Robinson Sherston.

Norfolk: The Cottage, Fleggburgh

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

This quaint, storybook thatched cottage enjoys a peaceful setting between Broads National Park and the east Norfolk coastline. 2 beds, shower room, kitchen/dining room, recep, utility, garden, outbuilding, parking. £375,000; Sowerbys .

Buckinghamshire: Hambleden, Henleyon-Thames

(Image credit: Moveli)

An idyllic cottage in the heart of the village, close to the 12th century church of Saint Mary the Virgin. Surrounded by rolling Chilterns countryside, the village of Hambleden is celebrated for its quintessential charm and is perfectly positioned between the riverside towns of Marlow and Henley-on-Thames. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, study, utility, garden, garage. £825,000; Moveli.

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Devon: Rose Cottage, Babbacombe

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Picturesque Grade II thatched cottage dating back to the 1840s. The property occupies a delightful location, perched above Babbacombe Beach, with wonderful sea views which can be enjoyed from a number of terraces. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £850,000; Knight Frank.

Devon: Strawberry Cottage, Tiverton

(Image credit: Paton & Co)

A beautifully renovated thatched cottage set in over an acre of mature gardens. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, study, garden, garage with room above. £575,000; Stags.

Oxfordshire: Thorne Cottage, Hornton

(Image credit: Butler Sherborn)

An attractive honey-coloured Hornton-stone cottage dating back to the 17th century. The property is full of character, with plenty of original features such as mullioned windows. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, detached 1-bed selfcontained annexe, garden, garage. £525,000; Butler Sherborn.

Yorkshire: The Hollies, Harome

(Image credit: GSC Grays)

This charming thatched cottage sits in a secluded halfacre in one of the region’s most desirable villages. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 selfcontained 1-bed cottages, garden, parking. OIEO £875,000; GSC Grays.