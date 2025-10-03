Properties of the week: cosy houses for less than £465,000

Cumbria: Kemlyn, Caldbeck, Wigton

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This pretty cottage is nestled in an idyllic location within the Lake District National Park. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £435,000; Finest Properties

County Durham: Blagraves, Barnard Castle

(Image credit: Inigo)

Characterful 15th century Grade I house in the antiques district with a wealth of period features. The building is currently designated as mixed use, with the possibility of a retail space or art studio with its own entrance below. 4 beds, family bath, loft, kitchen, 3 receps, cellar, garden. £450,000; Inigo

Isle of Wight: Gaggerhill Cottage, Brighstone

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

A quaint Grade II 17th century cottage. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden. £465,000; Spence Willard

Gloucestershire: Tythebarn Cottage, Ebrington

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A delightful thatched stone cottage in a picturesque Cotswold village. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden. £375,000; Jackson-Stops

Suffolk: Beaumont Cottage, Rickinghall

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

This striking Grade II cottage in the heart of the village dates from the 1600s. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £450,000; Jackson-Stops

Surrey: Laleham Reach, Chertsey

(Image credit: Dexters)

A beautiful plot on a scenic stretch of the River Thames with over 50ft of residential mooring. Studio/cabin with bath, workshop, summer house, garden. £320,000; Dexters/Waterview

Somerset: Church View, Easton

(Image credit: Lodestone)

An attractive country cottage in a rural village with beautifully landscaped gardens. 2 beds, family bath, 2 receps, kitchen, garden, parking. £350,000; Lodestone

Cornwall: Toy Cottage, Gunwalloe

(Image credit: Rohrs and Rowe)

A chocolate-box cottage just 600 yards from the beach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, annexe, garage. £425,000; Rohrs & Rowe

London: Glebe Cottages, Twickenham TW13

(Image credit: Dexters)

Charming Victorian house close to the town centre. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £450,000; Dexters