Properties of the week: lovely cottages for less than £500,000
Featuring cottages in Suffolk, Inverness and Cornwall
- Suffolk: Moat Cottage, Cockfield
- Yorkshire: Crayke House, Castle Bolton, Leyburn
- Norfolk: Rock Cottage, East Rudham
- Hampshire: Crown Lane, Old Basing
- Argyll & Bute: Hawthorn House, Lismore
- Cornwall: Langdon, Launceston
- Inverness: Mo Dhachaidh, Tomatin
- Devon: Homebush Cottage, Shute, Axminster
- Oxfordshire: The Square, Aynho
Suffolk: Moat Cottage, Cockfield
A quintessential thatched Suffolk cottage dating back to the 17th century. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, summer house, garden, parking. £449,950; Carter Jonas
Yorkshire: Crayke House, Castle Bolton, Leyburn
This 17th century stone cottage has stunning views across the Dales. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 outbuildings, garden, parking. £480,000; Savills
Norfolk: Rock Cottage, East Rudham
An attractive brick and flint semi-detatched period cottage in a conservation area. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £350,000; Bedfords
Hampshire: Crown Lane, Old Basing
Characterful Grade II timber-framed cottage full of period details. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, beamed dining room, 1 further recep, garden. £400,000; Knight Frank
Argyll & Bute: Hawthorn House, Lismore
This handsome cottage is in a picturesque setting on the popular Isle of Lismore. 3 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £420,000; Bell Ingram
Cornwall: Langdon, Launceston
An enchanting newly thatched cottage dating back to the 17th century. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, workshop, garage. £295,000; Stags
Inverness: Mo Dhachaidh, Tomatin
Traditional highland cottage in a spectacular setting close to the Cairngorms National Park. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £345,000; Savills
Devon: Homebush Cottage, Shute, Axminster
This ruined but full-of-potential 17th century Grade II cottage is set in more than 11.5 acres of woodland. £250,000; Symonds & Sampson
Oxfordshire: The Square, Aynho
Delightful thatched cottage in a peaceful village. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, garage. £450,000; Hamptons
-
