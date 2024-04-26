Properties of the week: lovely cottages for less than £500,000

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Suffolk: Moat Cottage, Cockfield

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

A quintessential thatched Suffolk cottage dating back to the 17th century. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, summer house, garden, parking. £449,950; Carter Jonas

Yorkshire: Crayke House, Castle Bolton, Leyburn

(Image credit: Savills)

This 17th century stone cottage has stunning views across the Dales. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, 2 outbuildings, garden, parking. £480,000; Savills

Norfolk: Rock Cottage, East Rudham

(Image credit: Bedfords)

An attractive brick and flint semi-detatched period cottage in a conservation area. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £350,000; Bedfords

Hampshire: Crown Lane, Old Basing

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Characterful Grade II timber-framed cottage full of period details. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, beamed dining room, 1 further recep, garden. £400,000; Knight Frank

Argyll & Bute: Hawthorn House, Lismore

(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

This handsome cottage is in a picturesque setting on the popular Isle of Lismore. 3 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/ dining room, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £420,000; Bell Ingram

Cornwall: Langdon, Launceston

(Image credit: Stags)

An enchanting newly thatched cottage dating back to the 17th century. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, workshop, garage. £295,000; Stags

Inverness: Mo Dhachaidh, Tomatin

(Image credit: Savills)

Traditional highland cottage in a spectacular setting close to the Cairngorms National Park. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £345,000; Savills

Devon: Homebush Cottage, Shute, Axminster

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

This ruined but full-of-potential 17th century Grade II cottage is set in more than 11.5 acres of woodland. £250,000; Symonds & Sampson

Oxfordshire: The Square, Aynho

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Delightful thatched cottage in a peaceful village. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, garage. £450,000; Hamptons