Properties of the week: stunning country houses on sale for under £1m
Featuring homes in Lincolnshire, Suffolk and Cornwall
Cumbria: Hoff Lodge, Hoff
An Arts & Crafts house set in approx. 5.5 acres between the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, coach house, garage. OIEO £950,000; Fine & Country.
Northumberland: High Mote, Elsdon
A traditional stone farmhouse with fine rural views. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, gardens of approx. 3.37 acres, parking. £800,000; Finest Properties.
Devon: Valley View, Churchill
Handsome house with impressive views located in the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, gardens of approx. 1.5 acres, outbuilding, garage. £795,000; Symonds & Sampson.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Isle of Wight: Wydcombe Manor West, Whitwell
A 17th century house with Victorian alterations set in rolling parkland. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £750,000; Spence Willard.
Lincolnshire: Commandant’s House, Sutton Bridge
Once part of RAF Sutton, this elegant property was built in the 1930s in a tranquil rural setting. Main suite, 5 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/ living/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden, garage. £700,000; Fine & Country.
Suffolk: Tawny’s, Aspall Green
A Grade II Elizabethan farmhouse set in approx. 3.2 acres. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, selfcontained annexe, tennis court, large Elizabethan “party” barn, garden, parking. £975,000; Bedfords.
Cornwall: Wooda, Warleggan
A striking Grade II former farmhouse overlooking an unspoilt wooded valley on the edge of Bodmin Moor. 4 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, paddocks, garage. OIRO £975,000; Lillicrap Chilcott.
Wiltshire: Medbourne House, Liddington
This late 17th century Grade II farmhouse is set in mature gardens, which include a vegetable garden and lily pond. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, study, garden, garages. £950,000; Carter Jonas.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Rabies: is it a danger in the UK?
The Explainer The death of a British woman after a dog bite abroad has sparked widespread concern. What do we all need to know?
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Echo Valley: a 'twisty modern noir'
The Week Recommends This tense thriller about a mother and daughter is 'American cinema for grown ups'
-
Echo Valley: a 'twisty modern noir' starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney
The Week Recommends This tense thriller about a mother and daughter is 'American cinema for grown ups'
-
Larry Lamb shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The actor picks works by Neil Sheehan, Annie Proulx and Émile Zola
-
Stereophonic: an 'extraordinary, electrifying odyssey'
The Week Recommends David Adjmi's Broadway hit about a 1970s rock band struggling to record their second album comes to the West End
-
Shifty: a 'kaleidoscopic' portrait of late 20th-century Britain
The Week Recommends Adam Curtis' 'wickedly funny' documentary charts the country's decline using archive footage
-
Lollipop: a single mother trapped in a 'hellish catch-22'
The Week Recommends Daisy May Hudson's moving debut feature is a gut puncher in the Ken Loach tradition
-
Marfa, Texas: Big skies, fine art, and great eating
Feature A cozy neighborhood spot, a James Beard semifinalists, and more
-
6 light-filled homes on the Jersey Shore
Feature Featuring a Victorian with a wraparound porch in Beach Haven and a condo with ocean views in Asbury Park
-
This week's dream: Exploring Rome's underground
Feature Beneath Rome's iconic landmarks lies a hidden world