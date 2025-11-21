Properties of the week: dreamy Italian retreats
Featuring homes in Tuscany, Umbria and Pisa
Tuscany: Torrita di Siena
An enchanting Liberty-style villa. Currently split into two flats, it can easily revert to being a whole house. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €540,000; Sotheby’s.
Umbria: Monteleone d’Orvieto
Charming farmhouse set in mature gardens with an olive grove. 5 beds, 7 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, open-plan living/dining room, annexe, swimming pool, garden. €1.14 million; Hamptons.
Tuscany: Lucca
A handsome farmhouse perched on the southern Lucca hills, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The property comes with approx. 3.71 acres of land and olive groves. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/recep, swimming pool, garden, parking. €850,000; Knight Frank.
Tuscany: Via di Montalbano
An impressive villa with far-reaching views, located between Florence and Pisa. 7 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, approx. 8.4 acres of land, parking. €950,000; Savills.
Tuscany: Scansano
Part of a converted farmhouse in the Maremma hinterland, 40km from the Argentario coast. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, communal swimming pool, garden. €465,000; Sotheby’s.
Apulia: Ceglie Messapica
Picturesque 17th-century trulli complex nestled among ancient olive groves in the Valle d’Itria. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €600,000; Sotheby’s.
Tuscany: Sarteano
A delightful farmhouse with wonderful views of the Val di Chiana. Set in approx. 5 acres of land, including olive groves. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €920,000; Knight Frank.
Pisa: Piazza San Martino
An elegant, frescoed first-floor flat in an 18th-century noble residence, located in the historic heart of the city. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, lift, self-contained 1-bed annexe, courtyard, garage. €845,000; Sotheby’s.
Lombardy: Piazza Nazario Sauro, Gargnano
A generous first-floor flat on Lake Garda that requires complete renovation. The support of a specialist renovation company is available. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, cellar. €410,000; Sotheby’s.
