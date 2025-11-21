Properties of the week: dreamy Italian retreats

Tuscany: Torrita di Siena

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

An enchanting Liberty-style villa. Currently split into two flats, it can easily revert to being a whole house. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €540,000; Sotheby’s.

Umbria: Monteleone d’Orvieto

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Charming farmhouse set in mature gardens with an olive grove. 5 beds, 7 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, open-plan living/dining room, annexe, swimming pool, garden. €1.14 million; Hamptons.

Tuscany: Lucca

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A handsome farmhouse perched on the southern Lucca hills, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The property comes with approx. 3.71 acres of land and olive groves. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/recep, swimming pool, garden, parking. €850,000; Knight Frank.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Tuscany: Via di Montalbano

(Image credit: Savills)

An impressive villa with far-reaching views, located between Florence and Pisa. 7 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, approx. 8.4 acres of land, parking. €950,000; Savills.

Tuscany: Scansano

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

Part of a converted farmhouse in the Maremma hinterland, 40km from the Argentario coast. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, communal swimming pool, garden. €465,000; Sotheby’s.

Apulia: Ceglie Messapica

(Image credit: Sotheby’s)

Picturesque 17th-century trulli complex nestled among ancient olive groves in the Valle d’Itria. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €600,000; Sotheby’s.

Tuscany: Sarteano

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A delightful farmhouse with wonderful views of the Val di Chiana. Set in approx. 5 acres of land, including olive groves. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €920,000; Knight Frank.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pisa: Piazza San Martino

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

An elegant, frescoed first-floor flat in an 18th-century noble residence, located in the historic heart of the city. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, lift, self-contained 1-bed annexe, courtyard, garage. €845,000; Sotheby’s.

Lombardy: Piazza Nazario Sauro, Gargnano

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A generous first-floor flat on Lake Garda that requires complete renovation. The support of a specialist renovation company is available. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, cellar. €410,000; Sotheby’s.