Properties of the week: dreamy Italian properties for less than €1m

Umbria: Spoleto, Assisi

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers)

Two ancient farmhouses, with spectacular mountain views, connected by a courtyard. 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, terrace, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. €970,000; Engel & Völkers

Puglia: Pescoluse, Salento

(Image credit: D'Amico)

A stone villa overlooking the sea and surrounded by mature gardens with olive trees, Mediterranean plants and a fresh-water well. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, swimming pool, terrace. €800,000; D'Amico

Puglia: Trullo Ostuni, Ostuni

(Image credit: Puglia Dream)

Traditional stone building with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and six trulli cones. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden, swimming pool, parking. €650,000; Puglia Dream

Lombardy: Via San Giacomo, Bergamo

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

An elegant flat in a historic building overlooking the city. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, lift. €890,000; Sotheby’s

Calabria: Villa Chess, Belvedere Marittimo

(Image credit: Property Organiser)

This charming rustic villa is surrounded by the mountains of the Pollino National Park, and has views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden. €800,000; Property Organiser

Sicily: Contrada San Giacomo Spirini Nicosia

(Image credit: Sotheby’s)

This largely restored villa was built in 1800, is close to two nature reserves and boasts impressive views of Mount Etna and the Nebrodi National Park. 13 beds, 7 baths, terrace, outbuildings, parking. €660,000; Sotheby's

Treviso: Villa Bortoluzzi, Oderzo

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A wing of this former monastery and aristocratic residence built in 1850. The property is set within a large 19th-century private park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, veranda, parking. €750,000; Sotheby's