Properties of the week: dreamy Italian properties for less than €1m
Featuring properties in Umbria, Tuscany and Sicily
Umbria: Spoleto, Assisi
Two ancient farmhouses, with spectacular mountain views, connected by a courtyard. 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, terrace, swimming pool, outbuildings, parking. €970,000; Engel & Völkers
Puglia: Pescoluse, Salento
A stone villa overlooking the sea and surrounded by mature gardens with olive trees, Mediterranean plants and a fresh-water well. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, swimming pool, terrace. €800,000; D'Amico
Puglia: Trullo Ostuni, Ostuni
Traditional stone building with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and six trulli cones. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden, swimming pool, parking. €650,000; Puglia Dream
Lombardy: Via San Giacomo, Bergamo
An elegant flat in a historic building overlooking the city. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, lift. €890,000; Sotheby’s
Calabria: Villa Chess, Belvedere Marittimo
This charming rustic villa is surrounded by the mountains of the Pollino National Park, and has views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden. €800,000; Property Organiser
Sicily: Contrada San Giacomo Spirini Nicosia
This largely restored villa was built in 1800, is close to two nature reserves and boasts impressive views of Mount Etna and the Nebrodi National Park. 13 beds, 7 baths, terrace, outbuildings, parking. €660,000; Sotheby's
Treviso: Villa Bortoluzzi, Oderzo
A wing of this former monastery and aristocratic residence built in 1850. The property is set within a large 19th-century private park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, veranda, parking. €750,000; Sotheby's
