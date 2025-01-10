Properties of the week: dreamy ski chalets

France: Combloux, Haute-Savoie

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A handsome, three-level timber chalet with fantastic views of Mont Blanc. 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, wellness area, hot tub, steam room, garden, garage. €3.1m; Knight Frank

Austria: Zellam See

(Image credit: Savills)

A ski-in, ski-out chalet in a private and tranquil woodland setting close to Lake Zell. The property is located a little more than one hour's drive from the historic city of Salzburg. 4 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining area, recep, parking. €2.5m; Savills

France: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

(Image credit: Cimalpes)

Farmhouse built in 1806 on the slopes of Servoz with magnificent views of the Mont Blanc massif. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, self-contained 3-bed flat in need of renovation, parking. €1.62m; Cimalpes

France: Saint-Martin-de-Belleville

(Image credit: Leggett)

Charming, rustic chalet d'alpage in a glorious setting in the heart of Les Trois Vallées. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, converted cowshed including a dormitory-style area that sleeps eight, shower, parking. €1.475m; Leggett

Norway: Brennkollveien 52, Norefjell

(Image credit: Nordvik Real Estate)

This picturesque chalet boasts views of the fjord and mountains, and Lake Krøderen, as well as direct access to cross- country ski trails. The property is minutes away from the slopes of Norefjell. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, sauna, terrace, garage. £950,027; Nordvik Real Estate

France: Saint-Gervais-les-Bains

(Image credit: Cimalpes)

Handsome farmhouse built in 1830 and set in more than 17,000sq m. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, parking. €895,000; Cimalpes

Norway: Beitostølen

(Image credit: Beleven)

Traditional half- timbered chalet with excellent views over the surrounding mountains. 3 suites, open-plan kitchen/living room, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed guest area, outbuildings, parking. £1.355m; Belèven

France: Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise

(Image credit: Free Spirit Alpine)

Delightful chalet with views of the Tarentaise Valley. Main suite, 4 further beds (2 en suite), 2 showers, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, 2-bed flat, parking. €2.275m; Free Spirit Alpine