Properties of the week: houses in the east of England

Norfolk: Willow House, Holme Lane

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A striking country house with attractively landscaped gardens and an impressive lake, set within grounds of approx. 10 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), shower room, kitchen, 3 receps, study, garden room, cart lodge, outbuildings, double garage. OIRO £1.75m; Sowerbys.

Suffolk: The West Front, Bury St Edmunds

(Image credit: Bedfords)

An impressive Grade I property within the remains of the Abbey of St Edmund, constructed during the 12th century. 4 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, communal garden and courtyard. £825,000; Bedfords.

Norfolk: The Paddocks, Little Dunham

(Image credit: Bedfords)

An attractive Georgian house with two cottages and outbuildings in grounds of 5 acres. It is on the market for the first time since 1970. 5 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, 1-bed cottage, garages, stables, workshop, gardens, natural pond. £995,000; Bedfords.

Cambridgeshire: The Emplins, Sandy

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This enchanting Grade II* former hall house has been restored to preserve its architectural heritage. 5 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, gardens. £699,950; Knight Frank.

Norfolk: Brandiston Hall, Norwich

(Image credit: Savills)

Grade II country house with 17th century origins. 6 beds (1 en suite), 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 8 acres of gardens and grounds, outbuildings, double garage. £1.7m; Savills.

Essex: Watts Folly, Arkesden

(Image credit: Cheffins)

An enchanting Grade II cottage in a prominent position within a sought-after village. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, laundry room, garage, landscaped garden, greenhouse. £750,000; Cheffins.

Norfolk: The Clock Tower, Old Hunstanton

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Grand Victorian coach house within the historic grounds of Old Hunstanton Hall, in approx. 2.4 acres. 5 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, kitchen/dining room, outbuildings, gardens, moat. £1.7m; Sowerbys.

Norfolk: Chapel House, Botesdale

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Originally founded as a grammar school, the property is steeped in history, character and charm. 7 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, cellar, 1-bed annexe, gardens. £1.25m; Sowerbys.