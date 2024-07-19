Properties of the week: elegant listed buildings
Featuring homes in Sussex, Dorset and Cornwall
Suffolk: Clare, Sudbury
A delightful 17th century farmhouse. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage. £899,950; David Burr
Dorset: Stinsford House, Dorchester
Part of a converted manor house with plenty of original period features. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, communal gardens, parking. £450,000; Symonds & Sampson
Hertfordshire: Melbourn Street, Royston
This handsome 17th century Grade I Jacobean house retains a wealth of original features, including murals and wood panelling. 9 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.85m; Savills
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Oxfordshire: Manor Farm Cottage, Burford
An attractive Georgian property situated in a tranquil village and surrounded by mature gardens. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, conservatory, garden, garage. £1m; Butler Sherborn
County Durham: Church House, Hunstanworth
This charming converted church dates back to the 1860s and overlooks the Derwent Valley. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £550,000; Finest Properties
Essex: Beeleigh Abbey
A Grade I, 13th century abbey with approx. 35 acres of grounds and 318 acres of farmland. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden (avail. in lots). £5.45m; Strutt & Parker
Cornwall: Wooda, Warleggan
This Georgian regency former farmhouse sits in a peaceful rural location on the southern edge of Bodmin Moor. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £975,000; Lillicrap Chilcott
Oxfordshire: The Little Castle, Upper Brailes
An enchanting crenelated Victorian cottage in a popular village. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps. £395,000; Hayman-Joyce
West Sussex: Barnham Court, Barnham
Magnificent 17th century Grade I English baroque property set in landscaped grounds. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, swimming pool, garden, garage. £3.75m; Knight Frank
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is Trump off the hook?
Podcast Plus, at-home smear tests, and Katy Perry's feminist flop
By The Week Staff Published
-
Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican
The Week Recommends 'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul
By The Week UK Published
-
Mishal Husain: BBC journalist shares her six favourite books
The Week Recommends Newsreader and Radio 4 presenter picks works by Louisa May Alcott, Jamil Ahmad and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican
The Week Recommends 'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul
By The Week UK Published
-
Mishal Husain: BBC journalist shares her six favourite books
The Week Recommends Newsreader and Radio 4 presenter picks works by Louisa May Alcott, Jamil Ahmad and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Eno: 'stimulating and cerebral' documentary that's never the same twice
The Week Recommends A 'fascinating' look at the mercurial British musician and activist Brian Eno
By The Week UK Published
-
Longlegs: 'nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak' horror film
The Week Recommends Nicolas Cage gives perhaps the most 'terrifying' performance of his career as the titular serial killer
By The Week UK Published
-
The CIA by Hugh Wilford: 'lively and original' history of America's spy agency
The Week Recommends The book has been dubbed a 'must-read' for those interested in intelligence and national-security affairs
By The Week UK Published
-
Laura van den Berg's 6 favorite books with hidden secrets
Feature The author recommends works by Patricia Lockwood, Gillian Flynn, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 charming homes in saltbox style
Feature Featuring an outdoor shower in Massachusetts and antique stone walls in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
Nick Bryant: former BBC Washington correspondent chooses his five favourite books
The Week Recommends Journalist recommends works by Clive James, Anna Funder and more
By The Week UK Published