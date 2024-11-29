Properties of the week: fabulous French châteaux
Featuring homes in Poitou-Charentes, Occitanie and Languedoc-Roussillon
Languedoc-Roussillon: Pont-Saint-Esprit, Gard
This eye-catching castle, built in 1860, offers panoramic views over five départements. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, chapel, swimming pool, garden, 50 acres, parking. €2.5m; Knight Frank
Occitanie: Villeneuve, Aveyron
Impressive bourgeois-style property with more than 12 acres of meadows and woodland. 8 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, parking. €1.75m; Savills
Normandy: Chaulieu, Manche
A romantic and picturesque stone and oak grand manoir that is suitable for horse lovers. The property is surrounded by landscaped gardens. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, pond, outbuildings, garage. €890,000, Leggett International
Occitanie: Alès, Gard Cévennes
Cévennes. A 16th century castle in a commanding setting, with three towers and more than six acres of parkland. 10 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained duplex flat, swimming pool, garden, outbuildings, caretaker’s cottage, parking. €2.4m; Groupe Mercure
Occitanie: Chamborigaud, Gard
A fairy-tale 14th century castle in an elevated position within the Cévennes national park and surrounded by almost 6 acres of parkland. 11 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, outbuildings, parking. €1.95m; Knight Frank
Poitou-Charentes: Château les Chabannes, Jarnac
Built at the end of the 19th century, this property boasts a magnificent marble staircase and stained- glass windows. 8 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed caretaker’s cottage, garden, parking. €1.695m; Kyero
Occitanie: Ax-les-Thermes
Charming 19th century château on the foothills of the Pyrenees. 5 beds, 2 baths, 3 showers, kitchen, recep, swimming pool, garden, outbuilding, parking. €577,500; Groupe Mercure
-
