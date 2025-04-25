Properties of the week: French country houses for less than £1m

Hautes-Pyrénées: Castelnau-Magnoac

(Image credit: Maisons et Manoirs)

A magnificent, 12th century former baronial manor overlooking the Pyrénées and set in 14 hectares. 7 beds, 2 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, stables, professional sand-and-fibre horse-riding ring, garden, parking. €875,000; Maisons et Manoirs

Normandy: Lisieux, Calvados

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

This enchanting 17th century manor house is set in over 5 hectares of grounds, and is located 30 minutes from Deauville. 5 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, paddocks, parking. €980,000; Sotheby's

Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Castle Saint-Sever, Sainte Colombe

(Image credit: Sophie Folley)

Fine 17th century castle set in three hectares. 8 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2-bed cottage, barn, swimming pool, garden, parking. €980,000; Sophie Folley

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Dordogne: La Roque-Gageac

(Image credit: Savills)

A beautifully renovated stone villa in a spectacular setting. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking. €644,000; Savills

Dordogne: Saint-Nexans

(Image credit: Leggett & Hamptons)

An impressive 18th century manor house with views of the Château de Monbazillac. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, stone cottage, barns, garden, garage. €897,750; Leggett & Hamptons

Occitanie: Montréal, Aude

(Image credit: Leggett & Hamptons)

A charming gîte close to Carcassonne that can be divided into two self-contained wings. It boasts seven acres of gardens, designed by landscape architect Anna Andreyeva. 10 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €900,000; Leggett & Hamptons

Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Bérenx

(Image credit: Prestige Property)

Delightful "Maison de Maître" set in 1.5 acres, situated between Salies-de-Béarn and the medieval city of Orthez. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, garage. €559,000; Prestige Property

Gascony: Montréal, Gers

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant house set amid the rolling hills of Gers, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed guest cottage, swimming pool, garden, parking. €895,000; Savills