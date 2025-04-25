Properties of the week: French country houses for less than £1m
Featuring homes in Normandy, Dordogne and Gascony
Hautes-Pyrénées: Castelnau-Magnoac
A magnificent, 12th century former baronial manor overlooking the Pyrénées and set in 14 hectares. 7 beds, 2 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, stables, professional sand-and-fibre horse-riding ring, garden, parking. €875,000; Maisons et Manoirs
Normandy: Lisieux, Calvados
This enchanting 17th century manor house is set in over 5 hectares of grounds, and is located 30 minutes from Deauville. 5 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, paddocks, parking. €980,000; Sotheby's
Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Castle Saint-Sever, Sainte Colombe
Fine 17th century castle set in three hectares. 8 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2-bed cottage, barn, swimming pool, garden, parking. €980,000; Sophie Folley
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dordogne: La Roque-Gageac
A beautifully renovated stone villa in a spectacular setting. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, swimming pool, garden, parking. €644,000; Savills
Dordogne: Saint-Nexans
An impressive 18th century manor house with views of the Château de Monbazillac. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, stone cottage, barns, garden, garage. €897,750; Leggett & Hamptons
Occitanie: Montréal, Aude
A charming gîte close to Carcassonne that can be divided into two self-contained wings. It boasts seven acres of gardens, designed by landscape architect Anna Andreyeva. 10 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €900,000; Leggett & Hamptons
Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Bérenx
Delightful "Maison de Maître" set in 1.5 acres, situated between Salies-de-Béarn and the medieval city of Orthez. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, garage. €559,000; Prestige Property
Gascony: Montréal, Gers
An elegant house set amid the rolling hills of Gers, with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed guest cottage, swimming pool, garden, parking. €895,000; Savills
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why was Pope Francis controversial in Argentina?
Podcast Plus, could marriage increase your risk of dementia? And what is the true cost of that viral pistachio chocolate?
By The Week UK
-
Geri Halliwell-Horner shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends Former Spice Girl chooses works by Oscar Wilde, Maggie O'Farrell and Philippa Gregory
By The Week UK
-
And the Oscar goes to … no one in particular: Movies made with AI can now win awards
Under the radar Generative AI is no longer a barrier to acclaim
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
Geri Halliwell-Horner shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends Former Spice Girl chooses works by Oscar Wilde, Maggie O'Farrell and Philippa Gregory
By The Week UK
-
6 peaceful homes in farm country
Feature Featuring a two-story solarium in California and a three-season screened porch in Wisconsin
By The Week US
-
Ghosts: a 'scorching' retelling of Ibsen's scandalous tale
The Week Recommends Gary Owen's modern revamp of the classic play is a 'cracker'
By The Week UK
-
Holy Cow: a charming 'micro-budget' film about Comté
The Week Recommends First-time director Louise Courvoisier elicits 'brilliant performances' from her non-professional cast
By The Week UK
-
The Story of Murder: a 'thoughtful' fictional retelling of a true crime story
The Week Recommends Hallie Rubenhold novel delivers belated justice to the victim of a 1910 London murder
By The Week UK
-
Film reviews: Sinners and The King of Kings
Feature Vampires lay siege to a Mississippi juke joint and an animated retelling of Jesus' life
By The Week US
-
Music reviews: Bon Iver, Valerie June, and The Waterboys
Feature "Sable, Fable," "Owls, Omens, and Oracles," "Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper"
By The Week US
-
Susan Page's 6 favorite books about historical figures who stood up to authority
Feature The USA Today's Washington bureau chief recommends works by Catherine Clinton, Alexei Navalny, and more
By The Week US