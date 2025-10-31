Properties of the week: Gothic houses
Featuring homes in London, Buckinghamshire and Surrey
Worcestershire: The Court House, Wolverley
This atmospheric Grade II* property was built in 1829 and enjoys plenty of period features, including a full- height gothic portico with octagonal turrets, and a front balcony set between tall arched pillars overlooking the courtyard. 2 beds with period windows, dressing room/bed 3, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, courtyard parking and driveway. £575,000; Morgan Aps
Wiltshire: Old St John’s, Ford
A fine church conversion with pre-Raphaelite connections, with a Grade II* stained-glass window with a panel by the Victorian artist Edward Burne- Jones. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, gym, study, garden. £900,000; Inigo
London: Watermen’s Square, Penge SE20
A Grade II former almshouse cottage. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, communal garden. OIEO £400,000; Grafton
East Sussex: Undercliffe House, Lewes
Impressive neo-gothic house with great views, set in over 2 acres. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. £2.25 million; Inigo
Gloucestershire: The Old Church, Jacks Green
Recently renovated, this converted church sits in a charming Cotswolds village. 3 beds, 2 baths, study, open-plan kitchen/dining/recep, garden, parking. £725,000; Hamptons
Surrey: Magna Carta Lane, Runnymede
Historic Grade II house set in nearly 4 acres on a private island on the River Thames. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, garden, outbuilding. £4.5 million; Waterview
Cumbria: Millwood Manor, Barrow-in-Furness
A fine Grade II house with plenty of period features, including a grand entrance hall (left). 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps. £685,000; Finest Properties
Kent: Gothic House, Walmer
Elegant Pugin-esque house with period features. 4 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, garden, garage. £895,000; Bright & Bright
Buckinghamshire: North Park Lodge, Butlers Cross
Formerly part of the Chequers estate, this striking Grade II Victorian lodge was built by renowned gothic architect E.B. Lamb. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.25 million; Brown & Merry
