Properties of the week: Grade II houses for less than £1 million

Devon: The Meeting House, Ashburton

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A former merchant’s house with late medieval origins and an impressive Georgian facade. Located on the southern edge of Dartmoor National Park. Main suite, 4 further beds (one en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, garden. £850,000; Jackson-Stops.

Norfolk: Newmarket Road, Norwich

(Image credit: Savills)

This delightful Victorian house sits in mature gardens of more than half an acre. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. £995,000; Savills.

Monmouthshire: Penyard House, Grosmont

(Image credit: Roscoe Rogers & Knight)

A fine 17th century former rectory with views over the countryside. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, snug, annexe, garden, garage/workshop. £890,000; Roscoe Rogers & Knight.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Norfolk: Martyrs Cottage, East Bilney

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A distinguished 15th century house with plenty of period features. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, garden, parking. OIRO £800,000; Sowerbys.

Hampshire: The Clockhouse, Liphook

(Image credit: Henry Adams)

Characterful cottage designed by Philip Webb with 360-degree views from the belfry. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garage, gardens. £475,000; Henry Adams.

Wiltshire: Yew Tree Cottage, Potterne

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A delightful 17th century cottage with views to the foothills of Bath. 3 beds, attic, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country.

Devon: West Poynings, Uffculme

(Image credit: Stags)

A charming and substantial Victorian house set in mature gardens. The property is located on the edge of a village. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden room, garden, parking. £650,000; Stags.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cornwall: May House, Port Isaac

(Image credit: JB Estates)

A handsome 19th century house perched above the harbour, with sea views from the first floor. 2 beds (both en suite), kitchen/dining room, recep, wraparound terrace with hot tub. £950,000; JB Estates.

Wiltshire: Stoford House, Stoford, Salisbury

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

An elegant Georgian house nestled in the picturesque Wylye Valley. Main suite, 3 further beds, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, study, outbuilding, garden, parking. £895,000; Myddelton & Major.