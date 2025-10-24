Properties of the week: Grade II houses for less than £1 million
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Hampshire and Norfolk
Devon: The Meeting House, Ashburton
A former merchant’s house with late medieval origins and an impressive Georgian facade. Located on the southern edge of Dartmoor National Park. Main suite, 4 further beds (one en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 5 receps, garden. £850,000; Jackson-Stops.
Norfolk: Newmarket Road, Norwich
This delightful Victorian house sits in mature gardens of more than half an acre. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. £995,000; Savills.
Monmouthshire: Penyard House, Grosmont
A fine 17th century former rectory with views over the countryside. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, snug, annexe, garden, garage/workshop. £890,000; Roscoe Rogers & Knight.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Norfolk: Martyrs Cottage, East Bilney
A distinguished 15th century house with plenty of period features. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, garden, parking. OIRO £800,000; Sowerbys.
Hampshire: The Clockhouse, Liphook
Characterful cottage designed by Philip Webb with 360-degree views from the belfry. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garage, gardens. £475,000; Henry Adams.
Wiltshire: Yew Tree Cottage, Potterne
A delightful 17th century cottage with views to the foothills of Bath. 3 beds, attic, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £650,000; Fine & Country.
Devon: West Poynings, Uffculme
A charming and substantial Victorian house set in mature gardens. The property is located on the edge of a village. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden room, garden, parking. £650,000; Stags.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Cornwall: May House, Port Isaac
A handsome 19th century house perched above the harbour, with sea views from the first floor. 2 beds (both en suite), kitchen/dining room, recep, wraparound terrace with hot tub. £950,000; JB Estates.
Wiltshire: Stoford House, Stoford, Salisbury
An elegant Georgian house nestled in the picturesque Wylye Valley. Main suite, 3 further beds, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, study, outbuilding, garden, parking. £895,000; Myddelton & Major.
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will Grace Wales Bonner change Hermès for the better?
Podcast Plus will nuclear fusion deliver us from climate change? Is humour the best way to take on Trump?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fluffy hug, a toppled tower, and more
-
6 well-crafted log homes
Feature Featuring a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace in Montana and a Tulikivi stove in New York
-
Film reviews: A House of Dynamite, After the Hunt, and It Was Just an Accident
Feature A nuclear missile bears down on a U.S. city, a sexual misconduct allegation rocks an elite university campus, and a victim of government terror pursues vengeance
-
Book reviews: ‘Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife’ and ‘Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong With Baseball and How to Fix It’
Feature Gertrude Stein’s untold story and Jane Leavy’s playbook on how to save baseball
-
Rachel Ruysch: Nature Into Art
Feature Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, through Dec. 7
-
Music reviews: Olivia Dean, Madi Diaz, and Hannah Frances
Feature “The Art of Loving,” “Fatal Optimist,” and “Nested in Tangles”
-
Gilbert King’s 6 favorite books about the search for justice
Feature The journalist recommends works by Bryan Stevenson, David Grann, and more
-
Ready for the apocalypse
Feature As anxiety rises about the state of the world, the ranks of preppers are growing—and changing.
-
A little-visited Indian Ocean archipelago
The Week Recommends The paradise of the Union of the Comoros features beautiful beaches, colourful coral reefs and lush forests