Properties of the week: houses for ramblers
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Essex and Hampshire
Pembrokeshire: Pentre, Bridell
A delightful farmhouse and smallholding in an unspoilt rural setting with 12 acres of land near the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £795,000; JJ Morris
Essex: Butlers Hall, Littley Green
An elegant timber-framed house with 16th century origins in an unspoilt rural hamlet. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.695m; Savills
Cornwall: The Old Vicarage, Port Isaac
This slate-hung property is set in an elevated position with views over the fishing village and out to sea. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.195m; JB Estates
Hampshire: Ashley, King's Somborne
Grade II 16th century cottage set in an elevated position in the Test Valley. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, conservatory, garden, parking. £1.55m; Knight Frank
Cornwall: Lower Brocton, Camel Valley
An attractive stone cottage in an idyllic location close to the Camel Trail with commanding views. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed self- contained cabin, garden, parking. £1.25m; JB Estates
Cumbria: Mill House, Lamplugh
This former corn mill dates back to 1647 and lies on the edge of the Lake District National Park. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, extensive gardens, garage, outbuildings, parking. £750,000; Finest Properties
Cumbria: New Bewley Castle, Bolton
A handsome property built in 1750 set in mature gardens overlooking the Eden Valley. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1m; Finest Properties
Devon: Southdown Barn, Kingswear
A limestone and flint property in a spectacular setting in the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Main suite, 5 further beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.35m; Stags
