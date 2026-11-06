Properties of the week: houses of distinctive character

Lincolnshire: Northorpe Hall, Northorpe

(Image credit: West Wales Properties)

A distinctive Grade II house dating back approx. 200 years. It is located just outside of the popular coastal town of Newport, within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. The rooms in this unusual circular cottage have been built to flow around the central exposed stone chimney. 3 beds, loft room, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, detached garage/ workshop. OIRO £395,000; West Wales Properties.

Worcestershire: Lower House, Far Moor Lane

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This remarkable Grade II house dates back to 1560, with period features including an Elizabethan porch and beams reclaimed from 13th century ships. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.4 million; Finest Properties.

Gloucestershire: Longford House, Cheltenham

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Charming Grade II Regency white stucco villa dating back to 1833. The property is currently configured as four self-contained flats. 9 beds, 4 baths, 4 kitchens, 6 receps, garden, parking. £2.5 million; Fine & Country.

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West Sussex: The Old Vicarage, Bury

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An imposing Victorian building set in elegant landscaped gardens overlooking the South Downs. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, swimming pool, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.

London: Archway Studios, Walworth SE17

(Image credit: The Modern House)

An award-winning conversion of a former 19th century rail viaduct, imaginatively transformed into a spacious and luminous house by Didier Ryan Architects. Within easy reach of Burgess Park, one of south London’s largest green spaces. 2 beds, 2 baths, openplan kitchen/living room, study, laundry. £1.1 million; The Modern House.

London: Bermondsey Street SE1

(Image credit: Inigo)

Handsome Grade II townhouse with meticulously preserved Georgian interiors full of original period details, including exposed beams, wood panelling and peeled-back layers of centuries-old wallpaper. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, terrace. £1.8 million; Inigo.

Cheshire: Wicksted Hall, Wirswall.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Eyecatching arts and crafts house in approx. 10.4 acres of mature grounds, in an elevated setting boasting fine views over the surrounding countryside. 7 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 12 receps, garden, helicopter landing area, paddocks, garaging for seven cars. The Gate Lodge and former estate cottages may be available via separate negotiation. OIRO £3.1 million; Fine & Country.

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West Sussex: Barton Cottage, Amberley

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful thatched, brick and flint Grade II cottage dating back to 1575. The property is located in the heart of one of the most soughtafter villages in the South Downs, and offers lovely views towards Amberley Mount. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1 million; Savills.