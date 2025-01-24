Properties of the week: houses of historical interest

Essex: Myddylton Place, Saffron Walden

(Image credit: Savills)

Grade I timber-framed Tudor house believed to be Saffron Walden's oldest inhabited property. During its 500-year history it has had many uses, including as a merchant's residence, a maltings, a shop, a school for evacuees and a youth hostel. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, cellar, 2-bed annexe, garden. £2m; Savills

Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A 12th century former Benedictine nunnery that featured in the BBC's Wolf Hall. 9 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed annexe, grounds. OIEO £2.5m; Fine & Country

Conwy: Tanycastell, Dolwyddelan

(Image credit: Purplebricks)

The birthplace of the Methodist preacher John Jones Talysarn, this Grade II house is set in the heart of Snowdonia National Park, by Dolwyddelan Castle. 6 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, garden. OIRO £850,000; Purplebricks

Dorset: The Manor House, Sandford Orcas, Sherborne

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A significant Grade I manor house and one of the finest surviving examples of a Tudor manor house in England. 8 beds, 2 baths, 5 receps, 3-bed cottage, 1-bed annexe, stables, outbuildings, garden and grounds of 12 acres. £3m; Strutt & Parker

Cumbria: Thackwood Nook, Raughton Head

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This stately Grade II Georgian manor house was once home to the Romantic poet Susanna Blamire, known as "the Muse of Cumberland", whose works were set to music by Joseph Haydn. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, attic rooms, 4 receps, pond, annexe, 4 acres, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1m; Finest Properties

West Sussex: Marshalls Manor, Cuckfield

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Grade II* property once home to Capt. John Pilfold of HMS Ajax at the Battle of Trafalgar. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, cottage, garage, garden. £2.4m; Hamptons

Northumberland: Otterburn Castle, Newcastle upon Tyne

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An 18th century castle with origins dating back to 1076. 17 en-suite beds, kitchen, 4 receps, 3 flats, 1 cottage, 32 acres, parking. OIEO £2.75m; Strutt & Parker