Properties of the week: houses of historical interest
Featuring homes in Essex, Dorset and Somerset
Essex: Myddylton Place, Saffron Walden
Grade I timber-framed Tudor house believed to be Saffron Walden's oldest inhabited property. During its 500-year history it has had many uses, including as a merchant's residence, a maltings, a shop, a school for evacuees and a youth hostel. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, cellar, 2-bed annexe, garden. £2m; Savills
Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney
A 12th century former Benedictine nunnery that featured in the BBC's Wolf Hall. 9 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed annexe, grounds. OIEO £2.5m; Fine & Country
Conwy: Tanycastell, Dolwyddelan
The birthplace of the Methodist preacher John Jones Talysarn, this Grade II house is set in the heart of Snowdonia National Park, by Dolwyddelan Castle. 6 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, garden. OIRO £850,000; Purplebricks
Dorset: The Manor House, Sandford Orcas, Sherborne
A significant Grade I manor house and one of the finest surviving examples of a Tudor manor house in England. 8 beds, 2 baths, 5 receps, 3-bed cottage, 1-bed annexe, stables, outbuildings, garden and grounds of 12 acres. £3m; Strutt & Parker
Cumbria: Thackwood Nook, Raughton Head
This stately Grade II Georgian manor house was once home to the Romantic poet Susanna Blamire, known as "the Muse of Cumberland", whose works were set to music by Joseph Haydn. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, attic rooms, 4 receps, pond, annexe, 4 acres, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1m; Finest Properties
West Sussex: Marshalls Manor, Cuckfield
Grade II* property once home to Capt. John Pilfold of HMS Ajax at the Battle of Trafalgar. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, cottage, garage, garden. £2.4m; Hamptons
Northumberland: Otterburn Castle, Newcastle upon Tyne
An 18th century castle with origins dating back to 1076. 17 en-suite beds, kitchen, 4 receps, 3 flats, 1 cottage, 32 acres, parking. OIEO £2.75m; Strutt & Parker
-
