Properties of the week: houses on grand estates

Surrey: Snowdenham Hall, Bramley, Guildford

Duplex flat in a fine Grade II mansion house set in 20 acres of parkland. Designed in 1886 by the architect Ralph Neville, the property features a minstrel gallery overlooking the central reception hall decorated by John Bentley, the architect for Westminster Cathedral. 3 suites, 1 further bed, snug, kitchen, 2 receps, roof terrace, communal tennis court, garden, parking. £895,000; Savills.

Somerset: Battlefields House, Lansdown

A first-floor flat in a delightful crenellated villa built by the architect Charles Harcourt Masters in 1802. Set in gardens with views over the Severn Estuary and the Brecon Beacons. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, communal gardens, parking. £435,000; Fine & Country.

Ayrshire: The East Wing, Sundrum Castle, Ayr

A major part of a 14th century castle, which is set in 2 acres with views of the Water of Coyle. 2 suites, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/diner, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £800,000; Savills.

Northumberland: Yew Tree, Belford Hall

Ground-floor flat in an elegant Grade I Palladian-style building dating back to 1756. 2 beds, family bath, recep, kitchen/breakfast room, communal gardens, parking. £325,000; Finest Properties.

East Lothian: Tyninghame House, Dunbar

The Butler’s wing is a unique home within this A-listed mansion house set in 38 acres of landscaped gardens and parkland. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, communal gardens, parking. OIEO £375,000; Savills.

Gloucestershire: The Old Hall, Sandywell Park, Whittington

A house within a Jacobean estate. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, gym, communal gardens with heated swimming pool and tennis court, parking. £985,000; Savills.

Staffordshire: Biddulph Grange, Biddulph

A top- floor flat in a magnificent Grade II Victorian mansion with a grand lobby entrance featuring a pre-Raphaelite stained glass window. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, lift, communal gardens, parking. £450,000; Jackson-Stops.

Norfolk: The Victorian Wing, Hunstanton Hall

A substantial part of a historic Grade I country house with Elizabethan origins. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, billiards room, gym, garden, parking. £2.2m; Bedfords.