Properties of the week: inspiring Scottish rural retreats
Featuring homes in Highlands, Sutherland and Midlothian
Sutherland: Creel Lodge, Golspie
A striking contemporary house designed by the architect Lachie Stewart. The house is located in a spectacular setting on the banks of Loch Fleet. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, study, garden, studio, garage/ boathouse/workshop. OIEO £750,000; Galbraith.
Midlothian: The Library Suite, Bonaly Tower, Edinburgh
Elegant flat in the former library of an A-listed Scots neo-baronial residence, boasting a 29ft-long drawing room. Set in approx. 10 acres of communal grounds at the foot of the Pentland Hills. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £1.1 million; Strutt & Parker.
Sutherland: Pollanaich, Nedd
An eye-catching Highland country house with breathtaking views over Loch Nedd and the northwest Sutherland coastline. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, boathouse, parking. OIEO £575,000; Galbraith.
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Highlands: Ros-Mhor, Fearn
A handsome modern house designed in the Scottish vernacular style occupying a dramatic clifftop setting with views to the Moray coastline. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £695,000; Galbraith.
Highlands: Kinlochmaree House, Kinlochewe
A magnificent Victorian manse adjoining the Beinn Eighe & Loch Maree Islands National Nature Reserve. The property, which has been sensitively renovated, is set in approx. 1.4 acres of mature gardens. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, 2-bed holiday let, garden, orchard, stone outbuilding, parking. OIEO £675,000; Paton & Co.
Argyll and Bute: 1 & 2 Beinn Tioraidh, Isle of Coll
Two charming traditional croft cottages (available together or separately) set in a wonderful rural location just a short walk to the beach. Each cottage has 1 bed, 1 bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, shared garden and timber shed, parking. OIEO £250,000 for both properties; Bell Ingram.
Isle of Skye: Carters Rest, Glendale
Delightful coastal property with views across Loch Pooltiel and the Little Minch towards the Isle of Harris. 4 beds (3 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 1-bed annexe, garden, sauna, parking. OIEO £550,000; Savills.
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