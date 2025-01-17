Properties of the week: London residences for less than £1m
Featuring homes in Notting Hill, Paddington and Woolwich
Paddington: Sussex Gardens
A third-floor flat in a handsome Victorian terraced house conversion, which is set back on a private tree- lined road close to Hyde Park. The property includes a lift and is within walking distance of Oxford Street and Paddington Station. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, hall, kitchen, recep. £975,000; Knight Frank
Woolwich: Ashmore Road
An elegant flat in a Grade II former military academy. 3 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room. £550,000; JDM
Blackheath: The Paragon II
A light-filled flat in one of the finest Georgian crescents in England. 2 beds, shower, open-plan kitchen/ living room. £635,000; Inigo
Bermondsey: Dundee Court
A fifth-floor flat in a Grade II converted warehouse in the Wapping Pierhead Conservation Area. The building, dating back to 1873, is located on Wapping High Street and was once used for storing grain. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, parking. £625,000; The Modern House
Sydenham: Longton Avenue II
This striking house, built in 1980, was part of a pioneering scheme of self-build houses overseen by the architect Walter Segal. 3 beds, 2 showers, kitchen, recep, garden, summer house/studio, garage. £675,000; The Modern House
Monument: Great Tower Street
A flat in the former Christ's Hospital, an impressive Grade II building located next to Tower Bridge and the Tower of London. 1 suite, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room. £745,000; Fine & Country
Notting Hill: Ledbury Road
First-floor flat in the heart of Notting Hill. The property benefits from large windows that provide plenty of natural light, wooden floors and a modern kitchen. 1 bed, shower, open- plan kitchen/ living room, full-width terrace. £600,000; Knight Frank
Hampstead: Savernake Road
Spacious three-storey Victorian flat close to Hampstead Heath. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ living room, roof terrace. £950,000; The Modern House
Blackheath: Brandram Road
A Grade II end-of-terrace urban cottage within a 19th century gated development. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, recep, courtyard, communal garden. £439,950; Winkworth
