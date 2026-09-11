Properties of the week: pieds-à-terre in London

Featuring homes in Bermondsey, Notting Hill and Wapping

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Notting Hill: Pembridge Villas, W11
(Image credit: Savills)

Bermondsey: Java Wharf, Shad Thames, SE1

Bermondsey: Java Wharf, Shad Thames, SE1

(Image credit: Anderson Rose)

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