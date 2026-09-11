Properties of the week: pieds-à-terre in London

Bermondsey: Java Wharf, Shad Thames, SE1

(Image credit: Anderson Rose)

A stylish waterfront warehouse studio apartment with a private balcony, next to Tower Bridge and looking over St Saviour’s Dock. The balcony is a relaxing, tranquil space and, internally, the main studio room is cleverly laid out, with a fitted, open-plan kitchen, a work-from-home space as well as dining and living room areas. Residents of the historic building benefit from a daytime building concierge, the rights to moor a boat on the dockside, and access to a large shared west-facing roof terrace with panoramic London skyline views. £399,950; Anderson Rose.

Alexandra Park: The Chantry, N22

(Image credit: Martyn Gerrard)

Charming split-level apartment within a church conversion of unique character, which retains the large original windows. The property is close to Muswell Hill Broadway and all the amenities at Alexandra Palace and park. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, semi-open-plan kitchen/recep. £375,000; Martyn Gerrard.

Notting Hill: Linden Gardens, W2

(Image credit: Landstones)

A beautiful apartment occupying the raised ground floor of an elegant Victorian conversion, offering a refined blend of period elegance and contemporary design. The open green spaces of Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park are within easy walking distance, as are Queensway’s extensive amenities. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/recep, sunroom. £995,000; Landstones.

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Wapping: St Katharine’s Way, E1

(Image credit: Roberto Garagarza / Knight Frank)

An impressive Grade II fourth-floor riverside apartment within a warehouse conversion, with lift, balcony, secure parking, concierge and well-maintained communal areas. Principal bed with en-suite and excellent storage, 1 further bed, shower room, recep, kitchen, parking space. £1.195m; Knight Frank.

Bermondsey: Bermondsey Street, SE1

(Image credit: Roberto Garagarza / Knight Frank)

Characterful Grade II house built in the early 1800s. The property is tucked within the Conservation Area and directly overlooks the green open expanse of Tanner Street Park. Believed to have been a watchmaker’s, the original shopfront remains intact. 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, kitchen, courtyard and terrace. £1.35m; Knight Frank.

Shepherd’s Bush: Bloemfontein Way, W12

(Image credit: Savills)

Superb architect-designed freehold house with gated access, tucked away from the bustle but close to a range of independent shops, restaurants, pubs and music venues, as well as excellent transport links. 2 beds, family bath, recep, kitchen. £595,000; Savills.

City of London: Creechurch Lane, EC3

(Image credit: Anderson Rose)

A bright and spacious apartment in a converted Victorian tea warehouse overlooking a quiet internal courtyard, tucked away off Leadenhall Street. The amenities of Liverpool Street and Aldgate are close by. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, large recep with juliet balcony. £475,000; Anderson Rose.

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Notting Hill: Pembridge Villas, W11

(Image credit: Savills)

First-floor apartment set within an elegant period conversion designed by Patrick Williams of Berdoulat, one of House & Garden’s Top 100 Interior Designers. The world-famous Portobello Road is a stone’s throw away, as is Westbourne Grove. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen and recep, balconies. £1.395m; Savills.