Properties of the week: residences for croquet enthusiasts

Bedfordshire: Homewood Lodge, Northill

A handsome 19th century lodge set in more than 6.5 acres of gardens and woodland. 5 suites, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/recep, sitting room, study, garden, garage. £2m; Fitzjohn Estates

Devon: Flete House, Ermington

A flat in a Grade I building with Elizabethan origins overlooking the Erme Valley. In summer, the lawn is prepared for croquet and residents take part in an annual competition. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, garden, parking. £450,000; Luscombe Maye

Gloucestershire: Main Road, Aust

This delightful Grade II Georgian house is surrounded by 13 acres of grounds with views of the Severn Estuary and the surrounding countryside. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden, outbuilding. £1.5m; Hamptons

Oxfordshire: Courtiers, Clifton Hampden

Stately 18th century house with an impressive Georgian facade. The property has plenty of period features, as well as a walled garden and croquet lawn. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, cellar, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.35m; Savills

Leicestershire: The Bede House, Stapleford

Charming thatched cottage built in the early 1700s and boasting generous front and rear gardens. The property is set against a pastoral backdrop within a conservation area. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £475,000; Inigo

Gloucestershire: Lock House, Framilode

A fine Georgian house in an idyllic riverside setting with more than 150 feet of private river frontage. 4 suites, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, utility, study, garden, garage. £950,000; Hamptons

Dorset: Old Ford House, Blandford St Mary

Picturesque house with an attractive colour-washed render, set in mature gardens close to Bryanston School. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden. £1.25m; Symonds & Sampson