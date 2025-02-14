Properties of the week: romantic abodes
Featuring homes in Suffolk, Cumbria and Devon
Buckinghamshire: The Hale Farmhouse, Wendover
A 15th century farmhouse with stunning views. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.25m; Michael Graham
Cumbria: Valley Cottage, Borrowdale
Slate house with commanding views in the Lake District National Park. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/diner, 2 receps, garden. £1.25m; Finest Properties
Devon: Tawstock Castle, Tawstock
An impressive 18th century bailey castle, surrounded by 8.41 acres and offering 360-degree views over the North Devon countryside. 2 suites, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden, parking, helipad. £1.5m; Knight Frank
Suffolk: Fleurael Cottage, Westhorpe
Charming thatched cottage dating back to the 16th century. Fleurael is set in a secluded location surrounded by mature gardens. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, study, 2 receps, garden, garage. £495,000; Bedfords
Devon: Cubby Close Cottage, Hele
A delightful Grade II thatched cottage in a rural setting that forms part of the Killerton estate. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, utility, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £650,000; Bradleys
Isle of Wight: Underley, Bonchurch
A handsome property in a picturesque setting perched above Monks Bay and just a short walk to the beach. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 showers, study/bed 5, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, pool, parking. £1.6m; Spence Willard
Worcestershire: The Old Rectory, Malvern
A Queen Anne house set in 14 acres with views over the Malvern Hills. 2 suites, 4 further beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, 2-bed annexe, tennis court, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £2m; Stowhill Estates
