Properties of the week: romantic abodes

Buckinghamshire: The Hale Farmhouse, Wendover

A 15th century farmhouse with stunning views. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, study, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.25m; Michael Graham

Cumbria: Valley Cottage, Borrowdale

Slate house with commanding views in the Lake District National Park. 3 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/diner, 2 receps, garden. £1.25m; Finest Properties

Devon: Tawstock Castle, Tawstock

An impressive 18th century bailey castle, surrounded by 8.41 acres and offering 360-degree views over the North Devon countryside. 2 suites, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden, parking, helipad. £1.5m; Knight Frank

Suffolk: Fleurael Cottage, Westhorpe

Charming thatched cottage dating back to the 16th century. Fleurael is set in a secluded location surrounded by mature gardens. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, study, 2 receps, garden, garage. £495,000; Bedfords

Devon: Cubby Close Cottage, Hele

A delightful Grade II thatched cottage in a rural setting that forms part of the Killerton estate. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/ breakfast room, utility, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £650,000; Bradleys

Isle of Wight: Underley, Bonchurch

A handsome property in a picturesque setting perched above Monks Bay and just a short walk to the beach. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 showers, study/bed 5, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, pool, parking. £1.6m; Spence Willard

Worcestershire: The Old Rectory, Malvern

A Queen Anne house set in 14 acres with views over the Malvern Hills. 2 suites, 4 further beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, 2-bed annexe, tennis court, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £2m; Stowhill Estates