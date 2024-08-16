Properties of the week: scenic hideaways
Featuring homes in Cornwall, Dorset and Wiltshire
Cornwall: The Coach House, Rashleigh Vale, Truro
An elegant property full of architectural charm set in mature gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, studio, garden, garage. OIEO £1m; Lillicrap Chilcott
Cornwall: Lower Boscaswell, Pendeen
A charming cottage with views over the Atlantic Ocean. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £400,000; Lillicrap Chilcott
Cornwall: Bargesi, near Perranporth
This remarkable architect-designed house is a short drive from Perranporth Beach. Main suite, 3 further suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, garden, natural swimming pond, outbuildings, parking. £1.85m; Lillicrap Chilcott
Dorset: Woodhouse Fields, Uplyme
An attractive Edwardian house overlooking Lyme Bay. 3 beds, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £750,000; Symonds & Sampson
Northumberland: Old High House Chapel, Leadgate Bank
A former chapel with glorious views. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £325,000; Finest Properties
East Sussex: Wishdown Cottage, Wadhurst
This quaint country cottage offers uninterrupted views over Bewl Water. 3 beds, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1m; Batcheller Monkhouse
Isle of Skye: The Longhouse, Tokavaig
A modern Scottish longhouse with spectacular views over the Cuillin Mountains. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £475,000; The Modern House
Northumberland: Linnels, Hexham
A stone-built house in an enchanting rural setting of more than 12 acres, with a separate 5-bed coach house. Main suite, 4 further suites, kitchen, 6 receps, garden, 18th century mill, paddock, parking. £3.5m; Sanderson Young
Wiltshire: Bachelors Mead, Horton, Devizes
Characterful property with 14th century origins, nestled within the Pewsey Vale. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, study, snug, garden, parking. £1.15m; Hamptons
