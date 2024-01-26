Properties of the week: Scottish hideaways
Including homes in Inverness, Argyll and the Isle of Mull
Knocknafenaig, Bunessan, Isle of Mull
Delightfully situated in an elevated position, the property offers far-reaching views across to Uisken Beach. 3 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, outbuildings, parking. £385,000; Bell Ingram
Lintrathen House Main Lodge, Angus
Grand Scottish baronial lodge house overlooking Lintrathen Loch. 5 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, workshop, garage. OIEO £950,000; Savills
The Old Smiddy Colonsay
A traditional cottage dating back to the mid-1800s. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £345,000; Bell Ingram
Whiteside, Dumfriesshire
A converted smallholding set in approx. 9 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. The gardens have been opened to the public as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, various outbuildings, parking. OIEO £725,000; Fine & Country
Dingwall, Ross-Shire
Dating from about 1845 and overlooking the Cromarty Firth. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, self-contained 1-bed annexe. OIEO £350,000; Strutt & Parker
Bearnock Lodge, Inverness
Handsome former shooting lodge dating back to 1865. 8 beds, 5 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, recep, self-contained 2-bed cottage, self-contained 1-bed log cabin, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5m; Knight Frank
Glenmore, Acharacle
Situated in an enviable rural location with far-reaching views across Loch Sunart. 4 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £600,000; Bell Ingram
Harbour St Plockton
A waterside cottage (blue door, third from the right) with sweeping views of the bay. 3 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. OIEO £525,000; Strutt & Parker
