Properties of the week: Scottish hideaways

Including homes in Inverness, Argyll and the Isle of Mull

By The Week Staff
published

Knocknafenaig, Bunessan, Isle of Mull

Knocknafenaig house surrounded by land


(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

Delightfully situated in an elevated position, the property offers far-reaching views across to Uisken Beach. 3 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, outbuildings, parking. £385,000; Bell Ingram

Lintrathen House Main Lodge, Angus

Lintrathen House

(Image credit: Savills )

Grand Scottish baronial lodge house overlooking Lintrathen Loch. 5 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, workshop, garage. OIEO £950,000; Savills

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

The Old Smiddy Colonsay

Cottage Old Smiddy

(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

A traditional cottage dating back to the mid-1800s. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £345,000; Bell Ingram

Whiteside, Dumfriesshire

Whiteside house with foliage

(Image credit: Fine & Country )

A converted smallholding set in approx. 9 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. The gardens have been opened to the public as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, various outbuildings, parking. OIEO £725,000; Fine & Country

Dingwall, Ross-Shire

house with Cromarthy Firth nearby

(Image credit: Scott Parker)

Dating from about 1845 and overlooking the Cromarty Firth. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, self-contained 1-bed annexe. OIEO £350,000; Strutt & Parker

Bearnock Lodge, Inverness

former shooting lodge

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Handsome former shooting lodge dating back to 1865. 8 beds, 5 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, recep, self-contained 2-bed cottage, self-contained 1-bed log cabin, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5m; Knight Frank

Glenmore, Acharacle

home overlooking Loch Sunart

(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

Situated in an enviable rural location with far-reaching views across Loch Sunart. 4 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £600,000; Bell Ingram

Harbour St Plockton

Cottage overlooking the bay

(Image credit: Strutt Parker)

A waterside cottage (blue door, third from the right) with sweeping views of the bay. 3 beds, family bath, shower, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. OIEO £525,000; Strutt & Parker

