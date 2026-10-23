Properties of the week: stylish penthouses

London: Bezier Apartments, Aldgate EC1

(Image credit: Frank Harris)

A truly impressive duplex penthouse located on the 14th and 15th floors, and with a spectacular terrace which offers panoramic views over London. Next to Old Street station, the property is an easy walk to anywhere in the City. 3 suites, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room, lift, residents’ services including a 24-hour concierge, gym, sauna, steam room, parking. £2.95 million; Frank Harris.

Birmingham: Paradise Street

(Image credit: Maguire Jackson)

Elegant penthouse in the Queen’s College Chambers building with a roof-top garden boasting views across the city skyline. 3 suites, kitchen, recep, daytime concierge, underground parking. £699,950; Maguire Jackson.

London: Clubhouse Apartments, Strawberry Hill, Twickenham TW1

(Image credit: Property Partnership)

A delightful penthouse in an art deco-inspired building with a spectacular terrace. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, communal garden, terrace, parking. £700,000; Property Partnership.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Dorset: Quayside, West Bay

(Image credit: Stags)

Handsome penthouse (3rd from the right) in a prime harbourside location with a terrace giving stunning 360° views across the Jurassic Coast. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, parking. £520,000; Stags.

Dorset: Apartment 51, The Cooperage, Dorchester

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Beautifully presented penthouse with a wraparound terrace set within an architectdesigned building in the heart of Dorchester. This awardwinning development offers an array of amenities including an Odeon cinema, a fitness centre, a medical centre and a variety of restaurants. 3 suites, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, lift, parking. £1.1 million; Strutt & Parker.

Hampshire: Abbey Hill, Netley Abbey

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A delightful duplex penthouse in a Grade II* 16th century castle. The property enjoys four private terraces, two of which have uninterrupted views across Southampton Water towards the New Forest and Southampton Docks. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, lift, utility, beach access, communal gardens, parking. £1.1 million; Hamptons.

London: Port East Apartments, West India Quay E14

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A characterful waterside duplex in a Grade I warehouse conversion with vaulted ceilings and timber beams. 3 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, lift, 24-hour concierge, parking. £975,000; Strutt & Parker.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Glasgow: South Frederick Street

(Image credit: Savills)

Striking duplex with great views across the Glasgow skyline. Located in the city centre close to George Square and Merchant City, the property is close to the Theatre Royal, Royal Concert Hall and Gallery of Modern Art. 2 suites, open/plan kitchen/recep, 1 further recep, laundry, terrace. OIEO £550,000; Savills.