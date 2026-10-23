Properties of the week: stylish penthouses

Featuring homes in London, Dorset and Glasgow

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Dorset, Apartment 51, The Cooperage, Dorchester
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

London: Bezier Apartments, Aldgate EC1

London, Bezier Apartments, Aldgate EC1

(Image credit: Frank Harris)

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