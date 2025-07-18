Properties of the week: eye-catching Welsh houses
Featuring homes in Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Powys
Gwynedd: Tan y Ffridd, Llangower
A handsome Georgian-inspired house built in 1939, set in mature gardens and located near the Berwyn Mountains, Cader Idris and Snowdonia. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, office, conservatory, self-contained 2-bed annexe, garden, ornamental pond, outbuilding, parking. £600,000; Jackson-Stops
Pembrokeshire: Lancych Mansion, Boncath
This Grade II* mansion house is a fine example of the "picturesque cottage" architectural style. It dates back to the 1830s, and is set in more than 14 acres of pasture fields on the banks of the River Cych. 7 beds (all en suite), kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed self- contained cottage, garden, parking. £1.5m; Savills
Powys: Castell y Gwynt, Llandyssil
A substantial farmhouse with equestrian facilities and approx. 5.76 acres of grounds. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, paddocks, stables, parking. OIEO £1.2m; Savills
Ceredigion: Felin Brithdir, Rhydlewis
A delightful collection of rustic dwellings. 2 beds, family bath, 2-bed converted mill, converted smithy, garden, boathouse, 2 Dutch barns, parking. £975,000; Inigo
Powys: Ty Hedfan, Pontfaen
An impressive modern house in the Brecon Beacons, delicately perched over the River Ysgir. Designed by acclaimed architects Featherstone Young. 4 beds (3 en suite) family bath, open- plan kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £1m; The Modern House
Anglesey: Cartref, Beaumaris
This characterful house overlooks Snowdonia and the Menai Strait and has direct access to a beach. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, tennis court, swimming pool, garden, parking. £2.65m; Strutt & Parker
Pembrokeshire: The Manse, Caerfarchell, Solva
This Georgian-style stone manse was built in the 1870s and featured in Pevsner. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, walled garden, parking. £525,000; West Wales Properties
Gwynedd: Cefn Castell, Criccieth
Secluded modernist villa overlooking Cardigan Bay. Winner of a Riba award, the house featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs. 3 suites, open- plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. £1m; Strutt & Parker
