Properties of the week: wonderful waterside houses

Featuring homes in Hampshire, Wiltshire and Devon

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Hertfordshire, Lock 42, Bulbourne
(Image credit: Brions)

Devon: Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham

Devon, Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham

(Image credit: Inigo)

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