Properties of the week: wonderful waterside houses
Featuring homes in Hampshire, Wiltshire and Devon
Devon: Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham
This attractive Grade II 17th century cottage sits on a bank of the River Dart with direct access to the beach. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, boathouse, large waterfront terrace. £1.5m; Inigo.
Wiltshire: Mill Barn, Bishopstrow
Delightful period house on the Wylye. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, utility, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.285m; Strutt & Parker.
Devon: Eastney, Kingswear
A charming Victorian house with impressive views over the Dart Estuary. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, sun room, workshop, garage. £2.5m; Jackson-Stops.
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Hertfordshire: Lock 42, Bulbourne
Picturesque house in an idyllic location beside the Grand Union Canal. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ family room, 3 receps, utility, workshop, garden, parking. £950,000; Brions.
Buckinghamshire: Formosa, Lock Island, Marlow
This extraordinary flood-proof floating house was featured on Grand Designs. 4 beds, 3 baths, openplan kitchen/recep, games room, utility, garden. OIEO £2.25m; Hamptons.
Inverness-shire: Onich, Fort William
A magnificent Scottish baronial manor on the banks of Loch Linnhe. The property is set in approx. 4.71 acres of land. 8 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, spa, three fully-glazed pods, a detached studio, garden, parking. OIEO £1.3m; Strutt & Parker.
Hampshire: Longstock Mill, Stockbridge
Elegant Grade II house and mill set in approx. 2.4 acres on the River Test. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, 2-bed cottage, detached Grade II mill, outbuildings, garden, swimming pool, parking. £2.7m; Myddelton & Major.
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Wiltshire: The Old Brewhouse, Quemerford
This handsome Grade II Bathstone house overlooks the River Marden and features a private island garden with its own summer house. 4 suites, kitchen, utility, 3 receps, wraparound courtyard gardens, parking. OIEO £600,000; Fine & Country.
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Explore your latest briefing
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talking pointsWill the Cornell rape case spur accountability nationwide?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that: no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos.’
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today’s big questionAre Cabinet impeachments coming after the midterms?
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