Properties of the week: wonderful waterside houses

Devon: Smugglers Cottage, Dittisham

(Image credit: Inigo)

This attractive Grade II 17th century cottage sits on a bank of the River Dart with direct access to the beach. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, boathouse, large waterfront terrace. £1.5m; Inigo.

Wiltshire: Mill Barn, Bishopstrow

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Delightful period house on the Wylye. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, study, utility, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.285m; Strutt & Parker.

Devon: Eastney, Kingswear

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A charming Victorian house with impressive views over the Dart Estuary. 5 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, sun room, workshop, garage. £2.5m; Jackson-Stops.

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Hertfordshire: Lock 42, Bulbourne

(Image credit: Brions)

Picturesque house in an idyllic location beside the Grand Union Canal. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ family room, 3 receps, utility, workshop, garden, parking. £950,000; Brions.

Buckinghamshire: Formosa, Lock Island, Marlow

(Image credit: Hamptons)

This extraordinary flood-proof floating house was featured on Grand Designs. 4 beds, 3 baths, openplan kitchen/recep, games room, utility, garden. OIEO £2.25m; Hamptons.

Inverness-shire: Onich, Fort William

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A magnificent Scottish baronial manor on the banks of Loch Linnhe. The property is set in approx. 4.71 acres of land. 8 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, spa, three fully-glazed pods, a detached studio, garden, parking. OIEO £1.3m; Strutt & Parker.

Hampshire: Longstock Mill, Stockbridge

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

Elegant Grade II house and mill set in approx. 2.4 acres on the River Test. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, 2-bed cottage, detached Grade II mill, outbuildings, garden, swimming pool, parking. £2.7m; Myddelton & Major.

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Wiltshire: The Old Brewhouse, Quemerford

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

This handsome Grade II Bathstone house overlooks the River Marden and features a private island garden with its own summer house. 4 suites, kitchen, utility, 3 receps, wraparound courtyard gardens, parking. OIEO £600,000; Fine & Country.