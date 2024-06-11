6 sturdy homes built of brick

Charleston, South Carolina

(Image credit: Nick Cann Photography)

Built in the early 1700s, this two-bedroom brick home was the kitchen house of a gated property in the historic South of Broad neighborhood. The exterior is set off with gas lanterns, black shutters, and blooming camellias; the updated interiors feature wide-plank heart-pine floors, exposed beams, a brick fireplace, and French doors to a patio and walled garden.

(Image credit: Nick Cann Photography)

The lushly landscaped lot is a block from White Point Garden and the Battery. $2,100,000. Leslie Turner, Maison Real Estate, (843) 367-3722.

Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1894 red-brick townhouse incorporates neoclassical details. The renovated, restored five-bedroom home has original hardwood floors, custom woodwork, hand-painted murals, a kitchen with eat-in island and walk-in pantry, a living room with marble fireplace, a top-level rec room, and a basement with guest suite.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The oversize East Lakeview lot includes a garden patio, trees, and a three-car garage, and Lincoln Park is walking distance. $2,950,000. Timothy Salm, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, (312) 545-6753.

Manhattan Beach, California

(Image credit: Chris Saldivar, Tea Tree Productions)

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom bungalow is white-painted brick inside and out. The house features exposed beams, a new, all-white chef's kitchen, a window-wrapped great room with fireplace, and multiple French doors to the outside.

(Image credit: Chris Saldivar, Tea Tree Productions)

The lot in the residential Tree Section includes a fenced turf yard, firepit, and patio; Manhattan Village's shops are walking distance and the beaches are a five-minute drive. $2,499,000. Jennifer Caskey and Stacia Janus, Caskey Real Estate Group at Compass, (310) 200-5900.

Cincinnati, Ohio

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-story 1915 building was originally designed by architect Harry Hake for a car company. Its two-bedroom penthouse is now a condo loft with wood floors, exposed ducts, brick walls, concrete ceilings, oversize skylight, and wraparound wood-crafted built-ins; outside is a large roof deck with chef's kitchen and hot tub.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Centrally located in Over-the-Rhine, a historic arts district, the home is also a short walk from Washington Park and neighborhood amenities. $1,500,000. Drew Homan, Coldwell Banker Realty, (513) 240-1043.

Brooklyn, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy of Serhant)

Architect Jonathan Marvel and Maum Design merged two warehouses to create this 50-foot-wide, two-story, two-bedroom house of purple brick. The home features a ground floor with 17-foot ceilings, a 30-foot-high atrium with garden, a penthouse suite with oak floors and spa bath, an oversize living-entertaining space, an artist's studio and skylit gallery, a roof deck, and private parking.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Serhant)

The lot, between Carroll Gardens and Gowanus, is steps away from dining and shopping. $6,995,000. Ravi Kantha, Serhant, (914) 224-2191.

Barnet, Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This former parsonage in northeastern Vermont dates to 1820. The three-bedroom house has hardwood floors, a woodstove, a wainscoted country kitchen with a checkered floor, a three-season porch, and an attached two-story barn providing bonus space and storage.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 0.83-acre property has new landscaping, a firepit, a yard, and mountain views; the local library is next door and St. Johnsbury's dining and shops are a 12-minute drive. $445,000. Anita Lamotte, Choice Real Estate & Property Management, (802) 472-3338.