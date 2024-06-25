6 vintage homes from Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Featuring original pine floors in Texas and a sunken living room in Maryland
Austin, Texas
This updated, expanded Craftsman home from Sears was probably built using the 1915 Bandon kit. The four-bedroom house features the original long-leaf pine floors, built-ins, and wavy-glass windows; 12 stained-glass windows; a double-sided brick fireplace; an eat-in chef's kitchen; a full primary suite; and a marble-tiled laundry.
The covered front porch has two swings and the back deck faces a grassy yard; dining and shopping are walking distance and the university is nearby. $1,585,000. Suzanne Pringle, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, (512) 217-1047.
Chevy Chase, Maryland
A two-story Cape Cod–style addition turned this 1931 Maplewood Tudor cottage into a five-bedroom house. The home has a big modern kitchen; the new wing features high ceilings, glass walls, the primary suite, and a sunken living room.
At the back of the landscaped lot are a roomy deck and sweeping lawn, Little Falls Park Trail is across the road, and downtown Bethesda is minutes by car. $1,800,000. Amy Levin, Long & Foster Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (301) 641-5695.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Another Craftsman home, this Vallonia model dates to 1930. The expanded three-bedroom house features wood floors, crown molding, arched doorways, and a three-sided fireplace; a renovated gourmet kitchen; and an added mud room, laundry, and extra bathroom.
The 0.64-acre lot, across from the Lancaster Country Club and eight minutes from downtown, includes a back deck, driveway with a basketball hoop, detached two-car garage, and backyard with mature trees. $399,900. Lisa Naples, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty North Pointe, (717) 333-5151.
Marblehead, Ohio
This 1927 Craftsman bungalow was likely built from one of the catalog's Clyde models. The four-bedroom house has retro '50s interiors, with pastel color schemes, room-dividing columns and pony walls, a wood-burning fireplace, a big cottage-style eat-in kitchen, a dining area with built-ins, and a Mamie Eisenhower pink-tiled bath.
Outside are a stone-columned front porch and wraparound lawn, Lake Erie's Lakeside Beach is walking distance, and Cleveland is about 80 minutes' drive. $499,000. Kim Redfern, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 499-5579.
Morgantown, West Virginia
Built on the Clyde 9030 plan in the 1920s, this three-bedroom Craftsman received additions in the '50s and was further expanded and remodeled in the 2010s. The home features glass-fronted wood built-ins, tapered columns, coffered ceilings, and a fireplace; a chef's kitchen with apron sink and bar; and a dining room with French doors to the outside.
The landscaped half-acre property in Evansdale, close to the university, has multiple decks, yards, and garden beds. $700,000. Melissa Hornbeck, Old Colony Realtors, (240) 727-5830.
Bisbee, Arizona
Originally built in 1910, probably from Sears' kit model 147, this farmhouse-style home has since been completely revamped. The two-bedroom house in Tombstone Canyon has new hardwood floors; a window framing a canyon wall; a refreshed kitchen with granite counters; tiled baths, one with a 1930s clawfoot tub; and a wraparound deck overlooking the wooded neighborhood.
The lot is steps from downtown Bisbee's arts and music scene; Tucson is about two hours by car. $347,000. Barbara Guy, ProSmart Realty, (480) 221-5513.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
