There’s at least one reason to embrace winter’s darker afternoons and evenings: the arrival of Christmas light trails – and the chance of watching your breath curl out in front of you as you follow the twinkling paths, hot chocolate in hand. Here’s our pick of the most spellbinding illuminated gardens in the UK.

Trentham Gardens, Stoke-on-Trent

Trentham Gardens is about to transform into an “ethereal festive escape, where dazzling light installations, shimmering displays and evocative soundscapes create moments of pure magic”, said Niamh Collins in The English Garden. The mile-long Winter Light Trail is an “enchanting spectacle” as dusk falls. And, once you’ve finished your meandering through the lights, you can visit the “elegant après-ski lodge bar”, the funfair rides and the food stalls.

20 November-2 January; trentham.co.uk

Helmingham Hall, Suffolk

“This ancient, moated wonderland in peaceful countryside” is a delight to visit all year round, said Mike MacEacheran and Phoebe Taplin in The Times. But at Christmas, it is extra special. Begin your tour of the lights with a mulled wine in the estate’s centuries-old courtyard, then follow the mile-long Illuminated Garden Trail over a drawbridge, a parterre and avenue of apple trees into the “wilder meadows and woodlands”. All of the sounds and lights are designed to “enhance the garden’s natural loveliness”, and afterwards there’s a drinks and street food area, including “marshmallows roasted over the fire pit”.

12 November-19 December; helmingham.com

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Hyde Hall, Essex

The RHS Glow trail at Hyde Hall has nine new light installations this year, and an updated route, “revealing corners of the garden that have never previously been illuminated”, said House & Garden. Along the way, look out for the living willow sculptures, as well as large-scale art installations and interactive circles of colour and light inspired by “hidden patterns of nature, from mycelium networks to beehives and dandelions”.

26 November-30 December; rhs.org.uk

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh

The Christmas at the Botanics trail is one of Scotland’s most enchanting festive experiences. This year, the ever-popular Fire Garden and Christmas Cathedral are back, along with new features including a glowing Light Sphere. Expect a spectacular 90 minutes of swirling, “glittering bulbs”, said Nuria Cremer-Vazquez and Nick Trend in The Telegraph, with plenty of snacks and hot drinks on offer as you wander along.

19 November-30 December; rbge.org.uk

Auckland Palace & Gardens, County Durham

This trail in Bishop Auckland is “one of the North East’s most spectacular Christmas light experiences”, said Emma Justice in Good Housekeeping. Aglow 2026 winds for one and half miles through the ancient palace’s deer park, taking you through Europe’s longest light tunnel, past “one of the UK’s tallest Christmas trees”, wrapped in more than half a mile of lights, and on to Santa in his village.

20 November-3 January; aucklandproject.org