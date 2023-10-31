The daily gossip: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged, 'Friends' stars release joint statement mourning Matthew Perry, and more

1. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged

He's going from Magic Mike to Married Mike. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating, sources confirmed to People and Entertainment Tonight. The news came as some eagle-eyed fans noticed Kravitz appeared to be wearing an engagement ring at a Halloween party over the weekend, where she dressed as Rosemary from "Rosemary's Baby" and he dressed as, well, a baby. The two actors have been linked since 2021. Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, while Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman. "He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told GQ of Tatum in 2022. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other." Kravitz and Tatum met after she cast him in her directorial debut "Pussy Island." The jokes practically write themselves. Entertainment Tonight , People

2. 'Friends' stars release joint statement mourning Matthew Perry

The main stars of "Friends" have released their first statement about the death of Matthew Perry, and it's as heartbreaking as expected. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer shared a statement with People magazine mourning their co-star after Perry's shocking death at age 54. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." The actors continued that "there is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," and "in time we will say more, as and when we are able." They also said their "thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." Perry's other former co-stars have also been continuing to share tributes, including John Stamos, who said on Instagram that "the world will never forget" him. People

3. 'Hunger Games' cast can promote movie after getting SAG interim agreement

May SAG-AFTRA be ever in your favor. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" may be the fall's only major tentpole movie that can be promoted by its cast, as the film has obtained an interim agreement from the Hollywood actors union. This allows the stars to participate in a press tour for the film, which is being released by Lionsgate, whereas the stars of other upcoming studio movies are forbidden from talking about them during the SAG-AFTRA strike. According to SAG-AFTRA , an interim agreement involves a production agreeing to the terms of the union’s last offer before the strike. "Lionsgate's efforts are proof that studios, big and small, can meet us in a place of fairness for their films and the people who work so hard to make them," "Hunger Games" star Rachel Zegler shared on Instagram. Plus, if SAG members want a last-minute Halloween costume idea that doesn’t violate the union’s controversial guidelines, President Snow is now on the table. Instagram

4. 'Bridgerton' star says she had 'two psychotic breaks from that show'

"Bridgerton" star Ruby Barker is getting real about her mental health — and putting Netflix on blast. The actress, who played Marina on the hit show, opened up about her mental health struggles on the "LOAF Podcast" and alleged the streamer failed to offer support. "Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or emailed me to ask me if I’m okay, or ask me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support," she said. Barker said she was hospitalized a week after she finished shooting the first season of "Bridgerton," but she claimed this "was really, really covered up, and kept on the down low, because the show was going to be coming out." She was also hospitalized in 2022. Barker said at the time, "I want to survive, and I will survive. I’m going to. And so are you." LOAF Podcast

5. Seth Meyers praises Taylor Swift for writing the perfect 'SNL' monologue