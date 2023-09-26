The daily gossip: Chevy Chase says 'Community' wasn't 'funny enough' for him, Golden Globes to add a category for blockbuster movies, and more
1. Chevy Chase says 'Community' wasn't 'funny enough' for him
Six seasons and a controversial podcast appearance! Chevy Chase discussed his time on "Community" on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, and he didn't have great things to say about it. "I honestly felt the show wasn't funny enough for me, ultimately," the actor complained. "I felt a little bit constrained." Chase played Pierce on the acclaimed NBC sitcom about a community college study group, but he famously feuded with creator Dan Harmon and exited at the end of the fourth season. He has also been accused of making racist remarks to co-star Donald Glover on set. On the podcast, Chase declared "Community" not "hard-hitting enough" for him, adding that he "just didn't want to be surrounded by that table every day with those people." He also called Harmon "kind of a pisser." Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley, responded to Chase's comments on X by sarcastically writing, "He seems nice." Leonard dislikes this post. WTF
2. Golden Globes to add a category for blockbuster movies
One of the Oscars' least popular ideas has been snatched up by the Golden Globes. Two new categories are set to be introduced at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Variety reports. The first is Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. But the second was more notable: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which will honor "the year's most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films." To be eligible, a movie must gross $150 million at the box office or "obtain commensurate digital streaming viewership." This is essentially a version of a proposed Oscar for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film that the Academy announced in 2018 before walking the idea back due to backlash. There will be eight nominees for the box office Golden Globe, but contenders can still be nominated in the other Best Motion Picture categories. And for those blockbuster films that fail to win the new award, as Don Draper might say, that’s what the money is for. Variety
3. Shakira has been charged with tax evasion again
It's no lie: Shakira is in hot water for alleged tax evasion once again. Spanish prosecutors have charged the "Hips Don't Lie" singer with failing to pay $7.1 million in taxes on her 2018 income, The Associated Press reports. This is in addition to the separate case Shakira was already facing, in which Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay $15.4 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. In that case, prosecutors alleged Shakira owes those taxes because she spent more than half her time in Spain, though she has said the Bahamas was her primary residence. Prosecutors are now accusing the singer of using an "offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid" paying taxes, the AP reports. Shakira's spokesperson previously told NBC News she "defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts" and "is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues." The Associated Press
4. Dax Shepard has a tense conversation with Jonathan Van Ness about trans rights
Dax Shepard is facing some backlash over his latest "Armchair Expert" episode. "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness was a guest on Shepard's podcast, and things got tense during a discussion about trans rights. It started when Shepard took issue with Van Ness slamming The New York Times' coverage as anti-trans, with the host arguing some people are simply "uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning" and aren't the "enemy" for asking questions. Van Ness pushed back by arguing anti-trans rhetoric has dangerous real-world consequences. Shepard went on to say he didn't want to elevate the rights of a "trans woman athlete" over the rights of "women" in sports, and Van Ness slammed him for parroting anti-trans talking points. As the debate continued, Van Ness started to cry, saying, "I'm so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included." Shepard apologized to the "Queer Eye" star for making the podcast episode "trigger city." Armchair Expert
5. Ariana Grande spotted at Disney with new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande is in the happiest place on Earth. The pop star was spotted at Disneyland with Ethan Slater, the first time they’ve been seen in public as a couple. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the two “Wicked” co-stars were dating and both getting divorces from their spouses, though TMZ insisted that they were each single when they began seeing each other. Slater just welcomed a child with his wife last year. “They went with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy and really good for each other,” a source told E! News of the Disney trip. “All of her friends love him.” Meanwhile, Us Weekly declared that the trip to the happiest place on Earth was “fitting” because “they’re both thrilled about their romance,” and a source said they’re “really good for each other.” Drama aside, they’re having a Grande old time. Us Weekly, E! News
