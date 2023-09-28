The daily gossip: 'Harry Potter' stars pay tribute to Michael Gambon, Hasan Minhaj revelations may have cost him the 'Daily Show' hosting gig, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. 'Harry Potter' stars pay tribute to Michael Gambon

Wands up. Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died "following a bout of pneumonia," his publicist confirmed. He was 82. Gambon took over as Dumbledore beginning in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" following Richard Harris' death, and the actor's other notable movies include "The King's Speech" and "Gosford Park." Tributes quickly began pouring in from "Potter" fans and stars alike. "With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun," Daniel Radcliffe told Variety , adding that he was "one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with." Rupert Grint agreed that Gambon "brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set" and "became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life." James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, also remembered Gambon as "very funny and very welcoming," while Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, reflected on his "fearless, filthy sense of fun." CNN

2. Hasan Minhaj revelations may have cost him the 'Daily Show' hosting gig

"The Daily Show" may be a fake news program, but the frontrunner to become its next host might have taken that too far. Comedy Central is widening its search for the next permanent host of "The Daily Show," according to Variety, which previously reported that Hasan Minhaj was a leading candidate. This shift seemed like a potential result of a recent New Yorker exposé that found many of the stories the comedian has told in his stand-up shows, including an incident where his daughter was supposedly hospitalized after white powder initially feared to be anthrax spilled on her, were fabricated. He also discussed that fake anecdote in interviews . Minhaj argued the "emotional truth" of these stories was what mattered, even though they never really happened to him. According to Variety, Minhaj "remains in the mix of people" being considered for the "Daily Show" job, but executives are also “poring over audience research tied to recent guests." Don’t even think about it, Ryan Seacrest. Variety

3. Taylor Swift reportedly loans Sophie Turner an apartment amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner is shaking off her divorce drama with help from her buddy Taylor Swift. The singer has loaned the "Game of Thrones" star an apartment in New York City for her to stay in with her children during her divorce from Joe Jonas, according to Page Six. The report says Swift keeps this apartment as an investment property and is allowing Turner to use it as a temporary home as she and Jonas work through child custody issues. Swift, of course, also briefly dated Jonas, and she and Turner have been spotted going out to dinner together in New York multiple times amid the split. Swift also reportedly had Turner over for a girls’ night recently. Turner sued Jonas last week, alleging he’s refusing to allow their children to return to England as the divorce proceeds. According to CNN , the kids will remain in New York for now as part of a temporary court agreement. Page Six

4. Matty Healy apologized to Ice Spice over that controversial podcast

Ice Spice sounds more perplexed than angry about that Matty Healy podcast. The "Deli" rapper told Variety that Healy, lead singer of the 1975, apologized to her over his controversial appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show," where he laughed along to racist comments about her. In the February podcast episode, the hosts mimicked Ice Spice using offensive accents, and Healy commented, "That's what Ice Spice is like." He also called her "dumb," while the hosts described her as a "chubby Chinese lady" and "Inuit Spice Girl." Taylor Swift fans were particularly upset while she was dating Healy, and Swift later collaborated with Ice Spice. "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," Ice Spice told Variety. "Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’" Still, the rapper said she "didn’t really care" and that Healy "apologized to me a bunch of times," adding, "We're good." Variety

5. 'Suits' actor sorry for sharing behind-the-scenes photos amid strike