The daily gossip: Hollywood actors strike officially ends, Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building, and more

1. Hollywood actors strike officially ends

Hollywood actors are headed back to set. The SAG-AFTRA strike has ended after the union reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a new three-year contract. The contract still must be ratified by members, but SAG-AFTRA suspended the strike effective Thursday, clearing Timothée Chalamet to star in as many "Wonka" sketches as "Saturday Night Live" desires. Details of the agreement haven't been revealed, but SAG-AFTRA said it's valued at over $1 billion. "We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers," the union touted. "Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work." This comes more than a month after the Hollywood writers strike ended. Now, films and TV shows that shut down filming can pick it back up as soon as this month, and Searchlight will no longer be forced to promote "Poor Things" by having Yorgos Lanthimos go on "Hot Ones." SAG-AFTRA

2. Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building

Is Jared Leto method acting for a role as King Kong? Not exactly, but the actor was spotted climbing part of the Empire State Building on Thursday, scaling the building almost 1,300 feet in the air from the 86th to 104th floor. "I made it," he declared on the "Today" show. "I'm alive. I made it to the top. I saw my mother in the window of the 80th floor, and that was a nice surprise." Leto became the first person to legally climb to the top of the building, Today.com reported. He described the 20-minute climb as "very challenging" but said he has "always had a fascination with the Empire State Building." The stunt was also intended to promote his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' tour. "It was in celebration of the tour and doing those things that you aspire to do," he said. One shudders to imagine how Tom Cruise will attempt to top Leto to retain his Hollywood daredevil crown. Today

3. 'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Pixar characters grow up so fast. Disney has dropped the first trailer for "Inside Out 2," the sequel no one expected to one of the studio's most acclaimed animated films. The 2015 original followed anthropomorphized emotions inside the head of a young girl named Riley. In the sequel, Riley is now a teenager, so Joy and the gang find a new emotion has joined them at headquarters: Anxiety, a big-eyed orange character voiced by "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke. Joy's control panel turns orange as Anxiety arrives, and she hints that more new emotions will be joining her. Amy Poehler is back as the voice of Joy, but Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling aren't returning as Fear and Disgust, respectively. Disney allegedly didn't offer the actors enough money, so Tony Hale and Liza Lapira have taken over their roles. "Inside Out 2" hits theaters in June 2024, giving Disney fans appropriately seven months to emotionally prepare for the waterworks. Pixar

4. Kel Mitchell is on the 'road to recovery' after health scare

Kel Mitchell is on the mend. The "Kenan & Kel" star shared on Instagram that he is "now on the road to recovery at home" after a recent medical scare thanks to the "grace of God and the skill of the medical team." TMZ reported on Wednesday that Mitchell was hospitalized in the Los Angeles area the night before and came in through the emergency room, though it wasn't clear what happened or what his condition was. Mitchell didn't provide details on the hospitalization in his update, but he said he was "grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me" during the "genuinely frightening" time. "The scare was real, but so was the support," he said, adding, "Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can't thank you enough." Mitchell is reuniting with his former "Kenan & Kel" co-star Kenan Thompson in the upcoming "Good Burger 2," which hits Paramount+ later this month. Instagram

5. Dwayne Johnson says political parties approached him about running for president