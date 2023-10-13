The daily gossip: Michelle Williams will narrate Britney Spears' memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' Will Smith called her his 'wife' during Oscars slap, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Michelle Williams will narrate Britney Spears’ memoir

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story in her own words — and Michelle Williams' voice. Williams is set to narrate the audiobook for Spears' highly anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me." The pop star confirmed the news to People, revealing that she will "only be reading a small part of my audiobook" because while writing it, "reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional." After Spears reads the introduction, Williams will take over from there. "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it," Spears said. The Oscar-nominated actress, meanwhile, said, "I stand with Britney." This will be the first audiobook that Williams has narrated. "The Woman in Me" is scheduled for release on Oct. 24, and the publisher has described it as a story "about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope." In 2022, Spears said writing the book was "healing and therapeutic," but it was "also hard bringing up past events in my life." People

2. Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' Will Smith called her his 'wife' during Oscars slap

Who are you calling "my wife"? After Jada Pinkett Smith revealed earlier this week that she and Will Smith have secretly been separated (though not legally divorced) since 2016, many were confused, given Smith referred to her as his wife when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Well, it turns out Pinkett Smith shared in the confusion. In another clip from her upcoming NBC interview, Pinkett Smith recalled being "really shocked" when Smith slapped Rock and told him to "keep my wife's name" out of his mouth. "We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time," she noted. Smith smacked Rock after the comedian made a crack about Pinkett Smith's bald head, and she told NBC she rolled her eyes "not so much for me," but at the idea of making "a jab at alopecia." Pinkett Smith also revealed that immediately after the slap, Rock leaned over from the stage and told her, "Jada, I meant no harm." Today

3. LeVar Burton gets Drew Barrymore's National Book Awards hosting job

Take a look: It's the new host of the National Book Awards. LeVar Burton has been tapped as host of the 2023 literature awards ceremony, replacing Drew Barrymore. The "Reading Rainbow" host, who previously emceed in 2019, said it's an "honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support." Barrymore was originally set to host this year's National Book Awards. But in September, her invitation was rescinded after she revealed plans to return to her daytime talk show amid the Hollywood writers strike. "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books," the National Book Foundation said at the time. Barrymore later reversed her decision to return without writers. So with the National Book Awards, unlike with "Jeopardy!," a television controversy has ended with Levar Burton actually getting a job. National Book Foundation

4. John Mulaney learned to 'protect' his happiness by 'living the life I want to live'

John Mulaney is living his best life. The comedian caught up with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" and pointed out that since they last spoke, he has "been in a couple drug rehabs." Mulaney, who discusses all that in his latest special "Baby J," has now been sober since 2020, and his whirlwind last few years also included getting divorced from Anna Marie Tendler and having a baby with his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn. So what did he learn through his recovery process? Mulaney told Colbert he realized he is a "happy person" but has, "for some reason, set up various obstacles in my own way" that have sometimes left him "pretty unhappy." He learned, then, that "it's okay for me to protect" his happiness by "living the life I want to live." He also sincerely thanked Colbert for texting him while he was "going through a lot," noting this "meant a lot to me." Who’s cutting onions in the Ed Sullivan Theater? T he Late Show with Stephen Colbert