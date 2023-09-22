The daily gossip: Prime Video is getting ads unless you pay more, Lizzo accepts humanitarian award after being sued again, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Prime Video is getting ads unless you pay more

We'll be back to Middle-earth after a word from our sponsor. "Limited advertisements" are coming to Prime Video shows and movies starting in early 2024, Amazon announced on Friday. At that point, the streamer will require subscribers in the U.S. to fork over an additional $2.99 per month if they want a "new ad-free option." The "aim" is to have "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," per the announcement. Amazon described this as part of its effort to "continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time," and it comes after Prime Video debuted shows like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which is reportedly the most expensive TV series of all time. Get ready for Galadriel to take on the lord of the onion rings, brought to you by Burger King. Prime Video

2. Lizzo accepts humanitarian award after being sued again

What scandal? Lizzo accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala on the same day she faced a new lawsuit from a former employee. "I really needed this right now," the singer said at the event, per The Hollywood Reporter. "God's timing is on time." She also pledged to "continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people" and "put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black, fat women." Earlier, NBC News reported that fashion designer Asha Daniels is suing Lizzo, alleging sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and failure to prevent a hostile work environment. Lizzo previously faced sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from three former dancers in August. A spokesperson for Lizzo dismissed the latest allegations to NBC, slamming the "bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit" from someone who "never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo." The Hollywood Reporter , NBC News

3. Sharon Osbourne lost more weight than she meant to taking Ozempic

Ozempic is no longer right for Sharon Osbourne. Osbourne told Piers Morgan she has decided "it's time to stop" taking the drug, admitting she lost more weight doing so than she intended. "I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened," she said. Osbourne has been open about taking Ozempic, which is meant to treat diabetes and which she says helped her lose 42 pounds. But Osbourne has also said she experienced side effects when she started, and she warned "you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it." She previously said she threw up "all the time" for the "first few weeks" on Ozempic. Now that she's coming off of it, Osbourne said, "I'll probably put [the weight] all on again soon." Piers Morgan Uncensored

4. Adam DeVine's 'Pitch Perfect' show canceled despite already being renewed

Son of a pitch. Peacock has canceled "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin," a spin-off of the "Pitch Perfect" movie franchise, despite previously renewing it for a second season. Adam DeVine starred in the streaming series, reprising his character from the movies. This was just the latest example of a show being canceled even though it was already renewed, as the same thing happened to Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" in August. According to Deadline, the cancellation of "Bumper In Berlin" stemmed from "the length of the work stoppage due to" the writers and actors strikes, as the show had "fallen significantly behind its planned timeline." It's another blow for DeVine after the "Workaholics" movie was canceled at Paramount+ in January weeks before it was set to start filming. DeVine said at the time he was "deeply butt hurt about this decision." Deadline

5. Zendaya clarifies she didn't announce engagement to Tom Holland