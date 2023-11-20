The daily gossip: Pattinson and Waterhouse expecting first child, Snoop Dogg giving up 'smoke' was just an ad, and more

1. Robert Pattinson expecting first child with Suki Waterhouse

Get ready to meet Robert Pattinson's Pattin-son … or daughter. The "Twilight" star's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, has announced she's expecting her first child. "I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said on stage at the Corona Capital festival on Sunday while revealing a baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working." Pattinson and Waterhouse have reportedly been dating since 2018, but they've been fairly private about the relationship and only made their red carpet debut as a couple last December. She told the Times she's "shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years" and she finds him "hilarious." Pattinson previously confirmed he wanted to have kids in 2015, telling Jolie , "Sure, I will have a child who is totally cool and confident. He or she will probably look at me every day and think, 'Why is this guy such a funny, quirky oddball?'" X

2. Snoop Dogg's announcement about giving up 'smoke' was just an ad

Fear not: Snoop Dogg isn't quitting weed, and all's right with the world. The rapper, one of the world's top cannabis aficionados, recently made headlines with a cryptic declaration that he has "decided to give up smoke." Fans were shocked and confused, but it turns out he doesn't plan to stop smoking weed. Instead, the stunt was just an ad for Solo Stove, a brand that sells a smokeless fire pit. A new video shared on Snoop Dogg's Instagram page showed him reiterating he's "giving up smoke," only for the camera to pan out and show him in front of a fire pit. "Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke," he said in a press release. "They changed the game, and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family." Solo Stove also stated it has hired Snoop Dogg as its official "smokesman." And with that, it’s safe to drop this news cycle like it’s hot. Solo Stove

3. Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is opening up about — what else? — Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star spoke with The Wall Street Journal about how his relationship with the singer began, revealing that after complaining on his podcast that he didn't get to meet Swift at her concert, people who knew her were "playing Cupid" by saying, "Yo! Did you know he was coming?" As their relationship generated tons of attention, Kelce said he wanted to "make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away." He went on to praise Swift as "hilarious" and a "genius," adding that it's "mind-blowing" being around her and seeing "how smart" she is. Although he has never dated anyone that has the "kind of aura about them" that she does, Kelce said he's "not running away from any of it." Meanwhile, his mother, Donna Kelce, said her son is "happier than I’ve seen him in a long time," adding, "God bless him, he shot for the stars!" The Wall Street Journal

4. Shakira settles with Spanish prosecutors, avoiding tax fraud trial

On the day it was scheduled to begin, Shakira’s tax fraud trial is off. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was set to go on trial on tax fraud charges in Barcelona on Monday but has struck a deal with Spanish prosecutors, according to The Associated Press. She was accused of failing to pay $15.8 million in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, during which time her official residence was in the Bahamas. The agreement will see her pay a fine of more than $8 million and receive a suspended three-year sentence. She said she "made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight," adding, "I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career." The Associated Press

5. 'Wallace and Gromit' studio says there's 'no need to worry' about it running out of clay