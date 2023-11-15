The daily gossip: Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman revealed, Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial to be turned into a musical, and more

1. Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman revealed in 'Madame Web' trailer

Sydney Sweeney is swinging into the Marvel universe — or at least a Marvel universe. Sony has dropped the first trailer for "Madame Web," the studio's latest Spider-Man-adjacent film. Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who develops clairvoyant abilities and "forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures," per the synopsis. One of these women is Sweeney's Julia Carpenter, who becomes Spider-Woman in the comics, and the footage features a shot of her in a black suit. Celeste O'Connor also appears to be playing another version of Spider-Woman, while Isabela Merced is playing Spider-Girl. This is all part of Sony's effort to build out a cinematic universe of movies based on Spider-Man characters but that don't actually star Spider-Man, including "Venom" and the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter." Despite featuring Marvel characters, these films are largely separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Needless to say, though, the "Madame Web" trailer fails to mention that it's from the studio that brought you "Morbius." Sony

2. Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial to be turned into a musical

Break a leg. A musical based on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is in the works less than a year after it happened. "Gwyneth Goes Skiing," which is being staged by Awkward Productions, will come to London's Pleasance Theatre in December, and it's described as "a story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas — where you are the jury!" Paltrow was on trial earlier this year after being sued by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist who claimed she crashed into him while skiing. She was found not liable for the collision and awarded $1. Linus Karp will play Paltrow in "Gwyneth Goes Skiing," while Joseph Martin will play Sanderson. Awkward Productions previously produced "Diana: The Untold & Untrue Story," a comedy about Princess Diana. Presumably, the Paltrow musical will feature such show-stopping numbers as " I Wish You Well ." Pleasance Theatre

3. Kevin Hart to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Comedy's most prestigious award is going to a man with plenty of Hart. The 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an award that recognizes "one of the world's greatest humorists," will be presented to Kevin Hart in 2024, the Kennedy Center has announced. "To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal," Hart said. "Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture. I can't wait to celebrate!" Adam Sandler was most recently honored with the Mark Twain Prize, and other recipients include Eddie Murphy, Carol Burnett, George Carlin and Bob Newhart. For Hart, this comes five years after he stepped down as host of the Oscars over criticism of his old homophobic jokes. The award is presented each year in an event at the Kennedy Center that the comedian’s friends attend, so Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might want to start preparing his zingers now. Kennedy Center

4. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow share Matthew Perry tributes

The rest of Matthew Perry's "Friends" have shared their own heartbreaking tributes to the late actor. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram Wednesday, almost three weeks after Perry died in an apparent drowning. She went on to reflect on how much Perry loved to make people laugh and shared a text he once sent her "out of nowhere" telling her that "making you laugh just made my day." "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain," Aniston wrote. "I talk to you every day … sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'" David Schwimmer, meanwhile, remembered Perry's "impeccable comic timing and delivery" and heart, which allowed the cast to create a "family out of six strangers," and Lisa Kudrow thanked Perry for "the best 10 years a person gets to have." Instagram

5. Travis Kelce was 'shocked' by Taylor Swift's 'Karma' shout-out