Barnum: an 'immensely beguiling' revival of hit musical

"Showman, charlatan or both?" That is the "gist" of Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart's "zesty" 1980 musical about the famed 19th-century American showman, P.T. Barnum.

More than four decades since its Broadway debut, Jonathan O'Boyle's "high-spirited revival" of the celebrated musical has touched down at the "tiny and charming" Watermill Theatre in Berkshire, said Donald Hutera in The Times.

The show chronicles Barnum's fascinating life story, charting his rise to fame as a circus proprietor and disastrous attempt to move into politics.

At the "triumphant centre" of the 18-strong "multi-talented" cast is Matt Rawle as the titular showman. With his "chiselled features" and "nimble physicality", he "positively oozes the huckster's charisma".

The "strong chemistry" between Barnum and his "long-suffering wife" Charity (Monique Young) anchors the show, said Paul Vale in The Stage, and Penny Ashmore can "hit all the right notes" as Swedish opera singer (and Barnum's brief love interest) Jenny Lind. "Superb" supporting performances come from Fergus Rattigan as a "sympathetic" Tom Thumb, and an "expressive" Tania Mathurin as the "highly likeable" Joice Heth.

Lee Newby's set is so bright and colourful that "I felt like a child full of expectations for the excitement ahead", said Judi Herman in What's On Stage. Without "losing any of its intimacy", the theatre has been transformed into a quirky scarlet and yellow ringed circus.

The dazzling show "exudes old-world magic", said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian, and is filled with "stunning" acrobatics overseen by circus director Amy Panter and dance routines choreographed by "Strictly Come Dancing's" Oti Mabuse. The period costumes, also by Newby, are "exquisite".

But the story is "slow to emerge" and "skimpy" even when it finally does. Despite being told Barnum is a "humbug", the show "never places him in anything other than a lovable light" while skimming over his infidelity and failing to delve very far into his "controversial foray" into politics. And the "menagerie of performing animals and circus 'novelties'" feel "forgivingly glossed over".

Still, this is an "immensely beguiling production" with flawless performances that "work magic".

At the Watermill Theatre, Newbury, Berkshire, until 8 September