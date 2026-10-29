Derren Brown: Only Human – a ‘mind-warping’ show

The illusionist’s latest West End offering features ‘one gasp-inducing stunt after another’

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Derren Brown during his show Only Human
Derren Brown brings his trademark ‘warmth and vulnerability’ to the new show
(Image credit: Pamela Raith)

Derren Brown’s “dazzling” new West End show features tricks that had me “waking up in the early hours convinced I’d managed to work out how they were done”, said Clive Davis in The Times. But a few minutes of “befuddled reflection” quickly proved me wrong.

Almost four years on from his last London stage spectacular, the “ever affable illusionist” is back with his signature blend of “pop psychology, nimble storytelling and an instinctive ability to bond with his audience”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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