Ghosts: a 'scorching' retelling of Ibsen's scandalous tale

Rhashan Stone as Anderson and Victoria Smurfit as Helena in Ghosts
Rhashan Stone as Anderson and Victoria Smurfit as Helena in Ghosts
The Welsh playwright Gary Owen has an impressive track record of "hot-wiring the classics" and "taking them on a white-knuckle joyride around 21st century issues", said Rachel Halliburton in The Sunday Times. He has previously reimagined "Iphigenia", "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Cherry Orchard"; now he has produced a "powerful" adaptation of Ibsen's 1881 play "Ghosts". Its themes – venereal disease, incest and suicide – were so shocking back then that booksellers banned it and no Norwegian theatre would stage it: the play had its premier in Chicago in 1882.

Owen's update is a "cracker" – as "fresh as it's twisted", said Robert Gore-Langton in The Mail on Sunday. "I was taken aback by its inventiveness and the amount of comedy that a delighted audience discovered."

