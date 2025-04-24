Ghosts: a 'scorching' retelling of Ibsen's scandalous tale
Gary Owen's modern revamp of the classic play is a 'cracker'
The Welsh playwright Gary Owen has an impressive track record of "hot-wiring the classics" and "taking them on a white-knuckle joyride around 21st century issues", said Rachel Halliburton in The Sunday Times. He has previously reimagined "Iphigenia", "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Cherry Orchard"; now he has produced a "powerful" adaptation of Ibsen's 1881 play "Ghosts". Its themes – venereal disease, incest and suicide – were so shocking back then that booksellers banned it and no Norwegian theatre would stage it: the play had its premier in Chicago in 1882.
Owen's update is a "cracker" – as "fresh as it's twisted", said Robert Gore-Langton in The Mail on Sunday. "I was taken aback by its inventiveness and the amount of comedy that a delighted audience discovered."
In this era of anything goes, it's tough to "deliver a 'Ghosts' spooked by taboos", said Mark Lawson in The Guardian. But this one pulls it off. Directed by Rachel O'Riordan, it retains the "toxic power" of the original – and it "will grip whether you know the play or don't".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The setting here is not the dank Norwegian coast, but a mansion in an equally dank corner of rural Britain, said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Syphilis is the malignant inheritance at the centre of Ibsen's tragedy. Here, instead, the play looks at how sexual and physical abuse resonate through the generations – and it makes for a "wrenching, scorching piece of theatre".
Among a fine cast, Victoria Smurfit – as the newly widowed Helena – lets "more and more grief emerge from her frozen control", said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage. And Callum Scott Howells is "magnificent" as her son Oz, a failed actor who "flounces and bites", but can't hide his longing for love.
Alas, I found the evening "frustrating", said Clive Davis in The Times. The reworking "seesaws between melodrama and awkward comedy", while the actors play "second fiddle to the visuals" – "emoting at each other" across the cavernous, modernist set. It's ambitious, but it doesn't quite convince.
Lyric Hammersmith, London W6. Until 10 May
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
A dozen states sue Trump to halt tariffs
Speed Read The states sued in the US Court of International Trade, seeking to stop tariffs they say will damage their economies
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Holy Cow: a charming 'micro-budget' film about Comté
The Week Recommends First-time director Louise Courvoisier elicits 'brilliant performances' from her non-professional cast
By The Week UK
-
'It is a test of Africa's will to lead, not follow'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
Holy Cow: a charming 'micro-budget' film about Comté
The Week Recommends First-time director Louise Courvoisier elicits 'brilliant performances' from her non-professional cast
By The Week UK
-
The Story of Murder: a 'thoughtful' fictional retelling of a true crime story
The Week Recommends Hallie Rubenhold novel delivers belated justice to the victim of a 1910 London murder
By The Week UK
-
Film reviews: Sinners and The King of Kings
Feature Vampires lay siege to a Mississippi juke joint and an animated retelling of Jesus' life
By The Week US
-
Music reviews: Bon Iver, Valerie June, and The Waterboys
Feature "Sable, Fable," "Owls, Omens, and Oracles," "Life, Death, and Dennis Hopper"
By The Week US
-
Susan Page's 6 favorite books about historical figures who stood up to authority
Feature The USA Today's Washington bureau chief recommends works by Catherine Clinton, Alexei Navalny, and more
By The Week US
-
Book reviews: 'The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World's Most Coveted Microchip' and 'Who Is Government? The Untold Story of Public Service'
Feature The tech titan behind Nvidia's success and the secret stories of government workers
By The Week US
-
Mario Vargas Llosa: The novelist who lectured Latin America
Feature The Peruvian novelist wove tales of political corruption and moral compromise
By The Week US
-
Exploring the three great gardens of Japan
The Week Recommends Beautiful gardens are 'the stuff of Japanese landscape legends'
By The Week UK