Giant: 'stylishly crafted' Roald Dahl play is 'spectacularly good'

Mark Rosenblatt's 'fearless' debut examines the character of the controversial children's author

John Lithgow as Roald Dahl.
John Lithgow is 'uncannily good' as Dahl
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published

The Royal Court has a monster hit on its hands, with this absorbing, "stylishly crafted" and very timely play, said Clive Davis in The Times. The setting is Buckinghamshire, 1983. Roald Dahl is about to publish his latest children's book, "The Witches". But he's just written a review of a book about the recent Israeli siege of Beirut, in which he crossed the line from criticism of Israeli policy into antisemitism.

Written by the theatre director Mark Rosenblatt, "Giant" imagines a crisis meeting to discuss the fallout, involving Dahl's real-life publisher, Tom Maschler of Jonathan Cape, and Jessie Stone, the fictitious sales director for his US publisher. Both are Jewish. ("She one of your gang?" asks Dahl of Maschler.) Will he agree to issue an apology, or will he seek to brazen it out?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Roald Dahl
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸