“It’s not often you complain about a production of Hamlet being too short,” said Theo Bosanquet on London Theatre. But that’s the case with this brisk mash-up of Shakespeare’s play with Radiohead’s 2003 album “Hail to the Thief”, an RSC co-production with new musical arrangements by the band’s Thom Yorke. It’s so well done, so “atmospheric and vibrant”, that you just want more of it – and the “100-minute rush” means that many of the play’s great moments and lines have been sacrificed.

Even so, “Hamlet” has been skilfully adapted by Christine Jones and Steven Hoggett to “tell the story lucidly and with real dramatic momentum”. Yorke’s music, performed live by a six-piece onstage band, and sung mostly by vocalists Ed Begley and Meg Hill, fits with it seamlessly. And the acting is terrific, especially from Samuel Blenkin as an “emo-esque” and venomous prince. “Hamlet, it transpires, is a very Radiohead kind of guy.”

There have been some pretty “naff” attempts in the past to meld rock music and Shakespeare, said Alexis Petridis in The Guardian. In the late 1980s, the high-camp “Return to the Forbidden Planet” blended “The Tempest” with 1950s rock ’n’ roll. “These Paper Bullets” (2015) relocated “Much Ado About Nothing” to the Swinging Sixties, with Beatles-y songs by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. Yorke understandably had serious reservations about taking on this collaboration but it works “extraordinarily well”. “If you want something to soundtrack a play in which ghosts and mental disarray figure heavily, the keening tone of Yorke’s vocal melodies is pretty much perfect.”

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The cuts take an inevitable toll, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage. The play becomes “Hamlet as spectacle rather than as philosophy. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s a thrilling ride. But don’t expect enlightenment.”

The way to approach this show, said Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out, is accepting that “it’s neither ‘Hamlet’ nor ‘Hail to the Thief’ but a strange dream of them both” – a “nightmarish jumble of the play’s key scenes” that loses some of the coherence but none of the intensity. “All hail.”

Barbican Theatre, London; until 23 January