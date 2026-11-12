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Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: a show with ‘genuine wow-factor’

‘Propulsive’ new version halves the running time but is just as ‘spellbinding’

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Hogwarts children flipping books in the air
The action ‘proceeds with the speed of the Hogwarts Express, often shifting location in the time it takes to flap a cape’
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

When “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” opened at London’s Palace Theatre in 2016, it won rave reviews and nine Olivier Awards. Presented in two parts, running at just over five hours in total, the drama, scripted by Jack Thorne, revisits J.K. Rowling’s characters a generation on – and proved so effective, it “quickly became canon” among “Potter” fans, said Emma John in The Guardian.

Now, just a few weeks after that show closed in London, a condensed version of the play, presented in a single instalment, has opened.

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