Ilford Boy: ‘zinging’ drama with ‘electrifying performances’

Danny Lee Wynter’s ‘thought-provoking’ play about a mixed-race family in the 1990s

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Family gathered round the table in Ilford Boy
‘Quite simply the most entertaining’ new British play for years
(Image credit: Helen Murray)

“What a transformation,” said Clive Davis in The Times. Three years ago, actor Danny Lee Wynter’s debut play, “Black Superhero”, was staged at the Royal Court and I found it “so self-indulgent and overwrought that it had me squirming in my seat”.

But now he has produced a second piece – a family drama about growing up gay and mixed-race in 1990s east London – and it is brilliant: quietly moving, “extraordinarily funny, endlessly thought-provoking, and propelled by some electrifying performances”. It is “quite simply the most entertaining” new British play I’ve seen since “Till the Stars Come Down”, Beth Steel’s wedding-day masterpiece that premiered at the National Theatre in 2024.

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