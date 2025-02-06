Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright – theatre spin-off is 'all-encompassing fun'
Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bring their darkly comic BBC series to the stage
Over nine series and 55 episodes, "Inside No. 9" became a TV phenomenon, said Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage. Written by and starring Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, this darkly comic BBC TV anthology series was made up of 30-minute-long stand-alone vignettes that, with their combination of the eerie and the absurd, "sit somewhere between 'Hancock's Half Hour' and 'The Twilight Zone'". The series finally came to an end last year, making this spin-off the duo's "final hurrah". "Stage/Fright" is not as "groundbreaking" or radical as the TV show, but it is "great, all-encompassing fun" – and, owing to the TV original's legions of devoted fans, it is already sold out in the West End. However, a nationwide tour will surely follow at some point.
This is an "end-of-the-pier show meets Grand Guignol, a fond farewell meets Michael Frayn-ish metatheatre", said Dominic Maxwell in The Sunday Times. It "gives you the willies one moment and makes you giggle the next" – and is as packed "with ideas as anything on the London stage". Superbly acted by its two creators and a small supporting cast, and deftly directed by Simon Evans, the show features, in its first half, a reworking of one of the TV episodes, "Bernie Clifton's Dressing Room", about a comedy double act reuniting after 30 years; the second half, set partly in a Victorian asylum, is "even better". And the jokes, scares and illusions come thick and fast from the start: the "remember to switch off your phone" warning may be "the greatest, certainly the bloodiest, yet staged".
I was disappointed, said Clive Davis in The Times. Given the talent involved, the show is surprisingly uninventive; the dialogue is lacklustre; and much of it feels recycled. It may be best regarded as an "add-on collectible", rather than "a stand-alone pleasure", said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph, and perhaps the "spiralling tricksiness eclipses the emotional impact"; but it's a satisfying piece of theatre nonetheless: audacious, ingenious, clever and fun. "Bravo."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Wyndham's Theatre, London WC2. Until 5 April
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Brian and Maggie: Harriet Walter 'captures the essence' of Margaret Thatcher
The Week Recommends James Graham's two-part Channel 4 drama is an 'absorbing study of politics, class and conflicted loyalties'
By The Week UK Published
-
Why South Africa's land reform is so controversial
The Explainer Donald Trump has turned his ire on the South African government's land reform policies
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Oedipus: Rami Malek is oddly 'stilted' in 'tantalising' production
The Week Recommends Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter bring 'spectacular' dance sequences to Sophocles' epic tragedy
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Brian and Maggie: Harriet Walter 'captures the essence' of Margaret Thatcher
The Week Recommends James Graham's two-part Channel 4 drama is an 'absorbing study of politics, class and conflicted loyalties'
By The Week UK Published
-
6 lavish homes for wine lovers
Feature Featuring a climate-controlled glass wine vault in Texas and a vineyard mural in Oklahoma
By The Week Staff Published
-
John Sayles' 6 favorite works that left a lasting impression
Feature The Oscar-nominated screenwriter recommends works by William Faulkner, Carson McCullers, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'Swimming in the sky' in northern Brazil
The Week Recommends The pools of Lençóis Maranhenses are clear and blue
By The Week UK Published
-
Peter Florence shares books that spark debate
The Week Recommends Co-founder of Hay Festival chooses works by Robert Macfarlane, Marion Turner and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Dora Carrington: Beyond Bloomsbury – a 'fascinating' exhibition
The Week Recommends First major retrospective in almost 30 years brings together a 'marvellously diverse' selection of works
By The Week UK Published
-
Presence: microbudget ghost story 'packs quite a punch'
The Week Recommends Steven Soderbergh's unusual take on a haunted house thriller splits critics
By The Week UK Published
-
The Merchant of Venice: 'nothing short of gripping'
The Week Recommends John Douglas Thompson is 'magisterial' as Shylock
By The Week UK Published