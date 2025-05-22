Parsifal: Glyndebourne's 'startling' take on Wagner's final opera
Jetske Mijnssen reimagines the composer's epic last work as a Chekhovian family drama
Robin Ticciati and the London Philharmonic Orchestra are back with an "enthralling 'Parsifal' that is well paced, beautifully balanced and with a palpable feel for Wagner's many-layered, floating clouds of sound", said Richard Fairman in the Financial Times.
It may have taken 90 years, but Glyndebourne has finally staged its first "Parsifal". The opera house's founder, John Christie, hoped to open with Wagner's epic final opera in 1934, but his ambition turned out to be an "impossible dream", and he was never able to see it performed there in his lifetime.
Now, Jetske Mijnssen is making her UK debut with a new production that turns Wagner's "last and most enigmatically mystical opera into a protracted family deathbed drama", said Richard Morrison in The Times.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In this staging, Amfortas (Audun Iversen) and Klingsor (Ryan Speedo Green) are estranged brothers at war, while Kundry (Kristina Stanek) becomes a "mournful family servant", and Parsifal is "less an 'innocent fool' with redemptive qualities than a sort of counsellor who brings about a family reconciliation". Reimagining Wagner as "Chekhov with an orchestra" may inject the production with more psychological credibility, but it's "no longer quite what the composer envisaged".
It does provide "some startling new takes" on Wagner's opera, said Nicholas Kenyon in The Telegraph, and on the opening night there were "cheers for the music, but scattered grumbles at the drama". Still, it's a "gripping evening" that will no doubt spark debate about the "real meaning" of the composer's final work.
Speedo Green makes a "formidable, menacing" Amfortas, while Iversen is "affecting and well projected" as Klingsor, said Barry Millington in London's The Standard. And there are some "stunning stage tableaux" throughout, like the macabre funeral procession with its "sepulchral undertakers and snowfall".
John Relyea is a "velvet-toned tour de force" as Gurnemanz, and John Tomlinson is "as magnetic as ever" as Titurel, said Erica Jeal in The Guardian. The outstanding cast is supported by a "gleaming, flowing" performance from the London Philharmonic led by conductor Robin Ticciati. "Would Wagner have recognised this as his 'Parsifal'? Maybe not. But it's moving on its own terms, and it sounds wonderful."
Until 24 June, glyndebourne.com
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Starlink: what Elon Musk's satellite soft power means for the world
The Explainer The rapid expansion of his satellite internet company has given Musk a unique form of leverage in some of the world's most vulnerable regions
-
Lilo & Stitch: is Disney's latest live-action remake a 'ghastly misfire'?
Talking Point The studio's retelling of the 2002 original flattens its fuzzy blue protagonist – but could still be a box office smash
-
A manga predicting a natural disaster is affecting tourism to Japan
Under the Radar The 1999 book originally warned of a disaster that would befall Japan in 2011 — a prophecy that came true
-
Thrilling must-see operas for 2025
The Week Recommends From Carmen to Peter Grimes, these are the UK's top productions
-
How does the Kennedy Center work?
The Explainer The D.C. institution has become a cultural touchstone. Why did Trump take over?
-
Maria: has Angelina Jolie biopic missed the mark?
Talking Point Pablo Larraín creates an engaging love letter to Callas in "Maria"
-
The Marriage of Figaro: 'lively' revival of Mozart's comedy 'zings along'
The Week Recommends David McVicar's 'ever-fresh' production is back at the Royal Opera House
-
Best music albums from 2024
The Week Recommends A round-up of the best pop, dance, indie, classical and rock releases