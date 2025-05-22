Parsifal: Glyndebourne's 'startling' take on Wagner's final opera

Jetske Mijnssen reimagines the composer's epic last work as a Chekhovian family drama

Daniel Johansson as Parsifal and Kristina Stanek as Kundry at Glyndebourne.
An outstanding cast: Daniel Johansson as Parsifal and Kristina Stanek as Kundry
(Image credit: Richard Hubert Smith)
Robin Ticciati and the London Philharmonic Orchestra are back with an "enthralling 'Parsifal' that is well paced, beautifully balanced and with a palpable feel for Wagner's many-layered, floating clouds of sound", said Richard Fairman in the Financial Times.

It may have taken 90 years, but Glyndebourne has finally staged its first "Parsifal". The opera house's founder, John Christie, hoped to open with Wagner's epic final opera in 1934, but his ambition turned out to be an "impossible dream", and he was never able to see it performed there in his lifetime.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

