Maria: has Angelina Jolie biopic missed the mark?

Pablo Larraín's 'love letter' to famed opera singer Maria Callas gets mixed reviews

Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie plays the title role in 'Maria', her first screen appearance since 2021
(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

We last saw Angelina Jolie on screen three years ago in the Marvel blockbuster "The Eternals", but she had been retreating from the spotlight for "a lot longer than that".

Jolie's role in "Maria" as the famed opera singer Maria Callas is her most ambitious in years. But it doesn’t feel "like a reemergence so much as it does a project that’s been constructed around the strategically withholding presence she’s become", said Alison Willmore on Vulture.

In the film, where events take place over a week, Callas has stepped out of the limelight, too. She hasn't sung on stage for more than four years and spends much of her time in her luxurious apartment, with her housekeeper Bruna (Alba Rohrwacher) cooking her omelettes and her butler Feruccio (Pierfrancesco Favino) monitoring her medication.

"Maria" represents the final part in Chilean director Pablo Larraín's trilogy that began with Natalie Portman as Jackie Onassis in "Jackie" and continued with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer". And certainly Callas is a similarly troubled woman in the later stages of her life.

Her interview with a TV journalist (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is revealed to be the consequence of a drug-induced hallucination. The interviewer's name? Mandrax, Callas’s prescription pill of choice. Whether she is insane is something of a moot point. "What is real and what is not real is my business," she says grandly, but the damage done to a woman in her last throes is clear to see.

There are scenes to behold, said Stephanie Bunbury on Deadline, with one of the most extraordinary set "under the Eiffel Tower with a horde of Parisian workers who are suddenly, inexplicably belting out Verdi’s 'Anvil Chorus' from 'Il Trovatore'".

However, despite Jolie spending six months in vocal lessons, "the close-ups of her singing feel off", said David Mouriquand on Euronews, never "quite hitting their high notes, as they distractingly look like Jolie lip-synching rather than truly embodying the celebrated musician and her unique posture".

Indeed, said Willmore, there is something "bloodless about what Jolie does onscreen, a level of remove that makes it seem like she’s playing a woman who’s playing Maria Callas".

The script, by "Peaky Blinders"' Steven Knight, has a good stock of one-liners, though ("I'm not hungry – I come to restaurants to be adored"; "I'm in the mood for adulation") and the movie looks incredible, too, with cinematographer Edward Lachman giving ’70s Paris the "exact look of a vintage postcard". But there’s "little life" in this creation; "there’s no sense of anything risked".

The "stunning" ending featuring the diva's dogs "crying an aria", allows Rohrwacher and Favino to "steal the show" with a "genuine moment of tenderness", said Mouriquand. For all its strengths, though, "Maria" is "not the sonic slap many were hoping" for, though it "does remain an engaging love letter to Callas".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Angelina Jolie Talking Point Opera
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸