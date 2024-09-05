The Marriage of Figaro: 'lively' revival of Mozart's comedy 'zings along'

David McVicar's 'ever-fresh' production is back at the Royal Opera House

Cast of The Marriage of Figaro at the Royal Opera House.
'Marvellously lucid and sure-footed'
By
published

First seen 18 years ago, David McVicar's Royal Opera staging of "The Marriage of Figaro" is back for its 11th revival. The show "still gets plenty of laughs", said Richard Morrison in The Times, which is "far from guaranteed" in modern productions of "Mozart's greatest comedy".

The "dense, swiftly moving plot is notoriously difficult to articulate", said George Hall in The Stage, yet McVicar's revival remains "marvellously lucid and sure-footed". Set in a château in 1830 on the eve of France's second revolution, Tanya McCallin's sets and costumes are a "triumph" and provide a "handsome visual context" for the show.

